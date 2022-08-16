Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday. The regulation creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty evaluations, the Food and Drug Administration said. That’s expected to increase competition and eventually lower costs. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from a hearing aid, though only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems currently use one. “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, told reporters Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
FDA: Hearing aids will be available to purchase over-the-counter starting mid-October
TEANECK, N.J. -- It'll soon be easier, and potentially cheaper, to buy hearing aids. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced Americans will be able to purchase the devices over-the-counter starting in mid-October. The FDA estimates about 30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. Of those, only 1 in 5...
FDA finalizes rule allowing some Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter
The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday it has finalized a rule allowing people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.
U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
Who wins — or loses — with over-the-counter hearing aids
People with hearing loss could soon buy hearing aids without needing to have an exam, prescription or special fitting first. Driving the news: In a move years in the making, the FDA on Tuesday issued a final rule allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss. Kids and those with serious hearing loss will still need a prescription.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneytalksnews.com
No Prescription Necessary: Hearing Aids Soon Will Be OTC
Listen up! Hearing aids will become more accessible, and possibly more affordable, this fall. A newly finalized federal regulation “establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
FDA finalizes rule to let Americans buy hearing aids without prescription
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Federal regulators on Tuesday finalized a rule that will allow Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription -- a move that could save consumers millions of dollars in health costs. The Food and Drug Administration issued the final rule to improve access...
Engadget
FDA greenlights over-the-counter hearing aids
Over-the-counter hearing aid sales should soon become a practical reality in the US. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule allowing the sales of hearing aids for mild-to-moderate impairment without requirements for exams, prescriptions or audiologist fittings. The measure is expected to take effect in mid-October, when you should see aids reach physical retail stores.
IFLScience
Millions Of Americans Can Soon Benefit From Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
People in the US will soon be able to get their hands on over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription or a medical exam thanks to a "historic" new ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The move hopes to make it easier and cheaper for Americans to treat hearing impairment following a goal set by the Biden-Harris Administration to ease healthcare costs.
NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills
NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold homes this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs. As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. His organisation, which represents health bosses, has also warned the UK is facing a "humanitarian crisis".In a letter to ministers, NHS leaders have warned that if people are forced to live in freezing homes and cannot afford healthy food their health will quickly deteriorate, leaving the NHS to respond.More follows... Read More 'It's wrong to keep sticking plasters on the problem': Truss rejects Labour's energy plan‘Humanitarian crisis’ in UK if action not taken on energy bills, say NHS bosses‘Thousands of foreign workers’ to be hiredto fill NHS staffing shortages
Freethink
You no longer need a prescription to buy hearing aids in the US
The FDA is finally making over-the-counter hearing aids available to Americans, potentially giving millions of people access to better hearing. “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” said Xavier Becerra, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Comments / 0