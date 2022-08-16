NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold homes this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs. As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. His organisation, which represents health bosses, has also warned the UK is facing a "humanitarian crisis".In a letter to ministers, NHS leaders have warned that if people are forced to live in freezing homes and cannot afford healthy food their health will quickly deteriorate, leaving the NHS to respond.More follows... Read More 'It's wrong to keep sticking plasters on the problem': Truss rejects Labour's energy plan‘Humanitarian crisis’ in UK if action not taken on energy bills, say NHS bosses‘Thousands of foreign workers’ to be hiredto fill NHS staffing shortages

HEALTH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO