Grapevine, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
CW33

Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Local Profile

Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
CandysDirt

An Adorable Looker in The Enclave at White Rock

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is a charming listing by Jenny Capritta of RE/MAX DFW Associates, located in the gated Enclave at White Rock neighborhood. The pristine gated community between Garland and Ferguson roads was built in the late 1990s by David...
Larry Lease

ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus

The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
visitmansfieldtexas.com

Fall Events in Mansfield

The temperatures may be a tad warm still but we're diving into fall, from Hispanic heritage to Halloween and Veterans Day! Save the dates and plan your trip to Mansfield for take it all in. September 4 (6:30 pm) Fat Daddy's Mansfield (781 W. Debbie Ln.) Don't miss the biggest...
starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
