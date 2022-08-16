Read full article on original website
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth
Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
An Adorable Looker in The Enclave at White Rock
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is a charming listing by Jenny Capritta of RE/MAX DFW Associates, located in the gated Enclave at White Rock neighborhood. The pristine gated community between Garland and Ferguson roads was built in the late 1990s by David...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
checkoutdfw.com
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
This Flower Mound Mansion Is Full of Opulent Imported Details
If you looked up the definition of opulence in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of 1904 Bayshore Drive staring back at you. Along with a $100k+ stove, front doors imported from Italy, and dozens more luxury details like so. Located in the ultra-exclusive The Landing in Flower Mound,...
The best places to get a baked potato in Dallas, according to Foursquare
Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the great things potatoes have contributed to society. From french fries to baked potatoes, their sacrifice is our gain.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus
The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
visitmansfieldtexas.com
Fall Events in Mansfield
The temperatures may be a tad warm still but we're diving into fall, from Hispanic heritage to Halloween and Veterans Day! Save the dates and plan your trip to Mansfield for take it all in. September 4 (6:30 pm) Fat Daddy's Mansfield (781 W. Debbie Ln.) Don't miss the biggest...
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
