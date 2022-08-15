ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US government steps in over drought-savaged Colorado River with water cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico

The US government has stepped in to protect the drought-ravaged Colorado River system after talks fell apart among western states on how to cut back on water use. The American West is in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” linked to the climate crisis, and higher temperatures have reduced the snowpack, meaning less runoff into big bodies of water. Camille Touton, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation which manages water and power, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Colorado River system is approaching a “tipping point”. Its largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at historic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Western States#Climate Change#Salt Lake City#Drier
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
ARIZONA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

‘No Winners’ Seen if States Launch Water War Amid Megadrought

The seven states using Colorado River water likely will avoid an epic legal showdown over the most severe water cuts amid the region’s megadrought—but legal analysts say California, Nevada, and Arizona in particular will face heavy burdens to conserve. The need to cut water use is so urgent...
ARIZONA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Drought Punishes West Anew as US Cuts Colorado River Water (3)

A second round of drastic water cuts from the Colorado River is set to hit Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico as climate change-driven drought deepens the water shortage in the Southwest, the Interior Department announced Tuesday. The Bureau of Reclamation called for all seven Colorado River Basin states to conserve water...
NEVADA STATE
AFP

US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites

Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. "In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced," said Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the US Interior Department.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts. A look at the crucial source of water for the Western U.S. and the water cuts. WHY IS THE COLORADO RIVER THREATENED?
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

The Colorado River drought is so bad you can see it from space

The extraordinary drought across the Western United States is only getting worse, and the images have been stunning: boats listing on dry lake beds, yellowing vegetation, and “bathtub rings” around reservoirs showing just how much water levels have fallen. It’s led to historic water rationing measures, including a new round of cuts announced this week from the federal government after seven states along the Colorado River failed to meet a deadline to come up with a plan to voluntarily reduce their water use.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy