Feds cut Colorado River allocation for Arizona and Nevada in 2023, citing need for 'urgent action'
While Arizona and Nevada will get less water, California will not lose any of its share next year, according to the feds' blueprint released Tuesday.
US government steps in over drought-savaged Colorado River with water cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico
The US government has stepped in to protect the drought-ravaged Colorado River system after talks fell apart among western states on how to cut back on water use. The American West is in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” linked to the climate crisis, and higher temperatures have reduced the snowpack, meaning less runoff into big bodies of water. Camille Touton, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation which manages water and power, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Colorado River system is approaching a “tipping point”. Its largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at historic...
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
New Water Cuts Coming For Southwest As Colorado River Falls Into Tier Two Shortage
An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. While the investigation continues, foul...
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Climate Change Could Completely Destroy Part of the Grand Canyon
It goes without saying the U.S. is blessed with an incredible National Parks system, boasting a wide range of climates, ecosystems, and terrains. But environmentalists worry that a key part of the iconic Grand Canyon may cease to exist in a few years, if no major actions are taken in regards to the ongoing climate crisis.
Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
‘No Winners’ Seen if States Launch Water War Amid Megadrought
The seven states using Colorado River water likely will avoid an epic legal showdown over the most severe water cuts amid the region’s megadrought—but legal analysts say California, Nevada, and Arizona in particular will face heavy burdens to conserve. The need to cut water use is so urgent...
Drought Punishes West Anew as US Cuts Colorado River Water (3)
A second round of drastic water cuts from the Colorado River is set to hit Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico as climate change-driven drought deepens the water shortage in the Southwest, the Interior Department announced Tuesday. The Bureau of Reclamation called for all seven Colorado River Basin states to conserve water...
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. "In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced," said Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the US Interior Department.
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts. A look at the crucial source of water for the Western U.S. and the water cuts. WHY IS THE COLORADO RIVER THREATENED?
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
The Colorado River drought is so bad you can see it from space
The extraordinary drought across the Western United States is only getting worse, and the images have been stunning: boats listing on dry lake beds, yellowing vegetation, and “bathtub rings” around reservoirs showing just how much water levels have fallen. It’s led to historic water rationing measures, including a new round of cuts announced this week from the federal government after seven states along the Colorado River failed to meet a deadline to come up with a plan to voluntarily reduce their water use.
