Audrey Frances Parsons
Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of New...
Robert E. Duffey
Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 24, 1943. He is the son of the late Edward E. and L. Pauline (Mehaffey) Duffey and his step-mother, Thelma Bucey Duffey. He was a lifelong area farmer and cowboy, an apprentice carpenter, a member of the Buggy Wheel Riding Club, a founding member of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department and he worked for Champion Spark Plug. He was owner / operator of BD Trucking in Cambridge. He was an Adams Township Trustee, a proud member of the NRA, and on the board of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising horses, farming, watching westerns, traveling out west to their second home in Nevada, his ford trucks, working in his garage and teaching his grandchildren, telling stories, helping others and he never met a stranger, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dr. Roger D. Winland
Dr. Roger D. Winland, D.D.S., M.S., M.A.G.D., age 77, of Athens, Ohio, was taken home by the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Roger was born May 13, 1945, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late Orville and Dorothy (Bode) Winland of Pleasant City. Roger was married to Debra (Windle) Winland who survives.
Michael F. Loraditch
Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
Zachary Owen Black
Zachary Owen Black, 18, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born July 18, 2004, in Columbus, Ohio, a son to Andrew and Melissa (Hardy) Black. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Melissa, a sister, Caitlyn, his fiancée, Jenna, and his grandparents Kitty, Edith, and Rockie of Cambridge. Also left to cherish his memory are his uncle and aunts Rick, Sarah, and Skyler, his cousins, Caleb, Ayden, Weston, Adrienah, and Ellianah, and many more friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Bruce, Pappy James, Aunt Rochell, and Uncle Rockie of Cambridge.
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wallaby Spotted by Brewster Police in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio — The Brewster Police Department have spotted a wallaby hopping around their town. Many area residents have called the department about the Australian Animal but it was not confirmed until Sunday by police. Officials are advising residents to not approach the wallaby in an attempt to capture it. If you have some knowledge about wallabies the Brewster Police Department is accepting tips at 330-830-4272.
U.S. Department of Agriculture official toured Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler hosted United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken, Rural Development Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Torres’ visited the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex, which received a $28...
Noble County moved down to a medium level in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. The good news for Noble County is that it was downgraded to a medium level with 65 new cases. Ohio ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was...
Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department
SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Marietta College Announces Scholarship Opportunity for Esports Team
MARIETTA, Ohio — Marietta College’s Esports program is going to give members of their esports team the opportunity to receive a $2,000 scholarship. This is a chance for the group to not only gain more members on the team but to help grow the small department. The team hopes to grow even more with their partnership with the technology corporation HyperX.
Barnesville boys' basketball team to be 'Celebrity Servers'
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Barnesville High School boys’ basketball team will be “Celebrity Servers” on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Main Street Barrel House restaurant in Barnesville from 4 to 8 p.m. The night is a fundraiser for the Barnesville boys’ basketball team.
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co.
FLUSHING — The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
Woodsfield Man Charged with Negligent Manslaughter following Crash into an Apartment
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Woodsfield man has been charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter following a car accident earlier this month. According to Woodsfield Police Chief Corey Jones, 81-year-old Herber Dougherty lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exiting a parking lot at the senior living apartment complex and crashed into the apartment of Toni Indiciani and James Welling.
Three People in Harrison County Arrested Following Drug Investigation
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in Harrison County following a drug trafficking investigation. According to Sheriff Joe Myers, two search warrants were issued and Leander Brooks IV, of Cadiz, and Nikita Bowen and Patrick Keels, of New Rumely were arrested. Police seized a variety of...
Powhatan Point Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Burglary
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — A Powhatan Point man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary. 42-year-old Aaron Hulbert was present in Monroe County Court Monday for his pretrial hearing in which he did not enter a plea. According to officials, the charges come from an October 2021 incident where the Woodfield Police Department received a call about a naked man around the area where a suspected arson fire had taken place a day prior. As police searched the area, Hulbert jumped out from where he was hiding and attempted to attack an officer with a handmade spear. Hulbert was shot by an officer and later taken to a hospital for his injury. Hulbert remains in the Monroe County jail. His jury trial is set for September 12th.
