ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
LoneStar 92

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System

As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Texas Road#Long Weekend#Landmarks#Road Trip#Texan#Onlyinyourstate Com#The Texas Hill Country
103.1 Kickin Country

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
KWTX

Texas gas prices decrease as demand increases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices throughout the state have decreased even though the demand has increased causing regional supplies to drop, according to the AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
The Daily South

The Farmer's Almanac Predicts a Particularly Cold and Wet January for the South

It has been an incredibly, and at times unbearably hot summer. Records for hottest temperature have been broken in several states this year. So, it may be hard to envision it now, but yes, in fact, winter is coming. The Farmer's Almanac has just released its findings for their extended winter forecast for 2022-2023, and despite the scorcher of a summer, parts of the country are in for a brutal winter.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Aug.16 weather photos and videos

Permian Basin, Texas (KOSA) - Areas around West Texas received rain Tuesday. Some areas even got some flooding. CBS7 received videos and photos from viewers of flooding and rain. Did you get rain and flooding? We want to see your pictures and videos. You can upload them to the link...
ENVIRONMENT
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy