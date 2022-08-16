Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah Rose
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list
The Minnesota Twins have a new top prospect as shortstop Brooks Lee has crashed his way towards the top of MLB.com's top prospects list. Lee made his debut as the 33rd overall prospect in the latest update and overtakes Royce Lewis (No. 61) as the Twins' top player in their system. The eighth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft has been raking to begin his career, blasting his first home run with High-A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night.
Nate Eaton not in Royals' Thursday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hunter Dozier (paternity) will replace Eaton in right field and bat cleanup. After starting three consecutive contests, Eaton has now been held out two of the last three lineups.
MJ Melendez moving to Royals' bench Thursday
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will take a seat after going 0-for-18 over his last six games. He started 23 of the Royals' previous 24 games, but this is his second absence in the past five. Salvador Perez will start behind the plate and Michael Massey will handle the leadoff job. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and Nick Pratto.
Royals hope to salvage series finale vs. Twins
Right-hander Tyler Mahle will try to continue his winning streak on Wednesday afternoon when the Minnesota Twins attempt to complete
