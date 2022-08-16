Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Owner Sparks Fury for Demanding People Stop 'Adopting' Friendly Cats
A Redditor in the Netherlands told Newsweek: "I noticed that a lot of Americans and other countries just take cats from the street who look perfectly fine."
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
dailyphew.com
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
topdogtips.com
Shih Poo Dog Breed Profile
A Shih-Poo is a mixed breed dog that combines the Toy Poodle with a Shih Tzu. This small, hypoallergenic, and snuggly companion inherits plenty of the best qualities from both parents. A Shih-Poo also goes by the name Poos hi or Shoodle. Despite being designated as a designer breed, these...
petpress.net
How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr
Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
Comments / 0