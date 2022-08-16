Read full article on original website
Related
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unappealing seawall at waterfront entrance catches eyes of elected leaders
For visitors, or anyone approaching Buffalo, by boat, there is an unsightly yellow and black seawall at the entrance to the Buffalo River near Canalside. “It is not a welcoming sight,” said NY Governor Kathy Hochul
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Living in a Pluralistic Society
SUNY Buffalo State Professor Micheal Niman has done research into pluralism in America and diversity. He joins Jay Moran to talk of why it’s important in a segregated city such as Buffalo, especially after May 14.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, August 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: NYS Office of Cannabis Management grants local licenses to three WNY entities; Buffalo Bills partners with Galbani; Univera Healthcare opens applications for its Health Equity Awards.
ADM filed demolition and safety plans with Buffalo, city confirms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side had learned that ADM has submitted demolition and safety plans to the city of Buffalo. This submission moves the process of tearing down the Great Northern Elevator one step closer to reality. WGRZ reached out to the Division of Permits and Inspections...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
Erie County Fair CEO Responds To Stefon Diggs’ Fair Comments
One Buffalo Bill was craving some fair food this week, and although the Erie County Fair is in full swing, he would have rather gone to Minnesota. Before Stefon Diggs was a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, he was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
WKBW-TV
Owners of Mississippi Mudds to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on North Tonawanda waterfront
BUFFALO (WKBW) — The Berrafato family has been cooking up summer fun in Western New York for decades and now the owners of two local staples are expanding to North Tonawanda. Frank Berrafato, the co-owner of Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River on Niagara Street in Tonawanda, tells 7...
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Comments / 0