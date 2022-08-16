ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
LACKAWANNA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York

Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...

