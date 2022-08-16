Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy Beren
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Suns Player From Last Season Is Still A Free Agent
Abdel Nader is still a free agent on August 18. The 28-year-old has played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 4th Overall Pick In A Recent NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 17.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
Bleacher Report Believes This is the Phoenix Suns' Best-Kept Secret
The Phoenix Suns don't have much to hide the rest of the league, but one player may surprise fans this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Will Sixers Face for NBA’s New Rivals Week?
Lately, the NBA has been trying out new formats and giving basketball fans something new now and then. Over the last couple of seasons, the league has implemented the NBA Play-In tournament at the end of the year, causing the bottom two seeds to really earn their spot in the postseason. This year, ...
The LA Clippers Have the Most Back-to-Backs in NBA This Season
The Clippers are tied for most back-to-backs with four other teams.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
The NBA Championship Formula: Part I; How Close Are The Pelicans?
How close are the Pels to being a legitimate championship contender?
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Comprehensive Guide to the Clippers’ Future Draft Picks
A guide to the Los Angele Clippers’ future track pick stash.
Two Teams Have the Phoenix Suns Circled on Their Schedules
NBA.com says these two teams have the Suns circled as a prominent date on the calendar.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
Yardbarker
Suns Couldn't Have Asked for Better Season-Opening Draw
There couldn't have been a more perfectly plucked opponent for the Phoenix Suns to have played in their season opener. When the Suns take the court to begin the 2022-23 season, they'll do so in their home city of Phoenix on Oct. 19. Those who formulate the NBA schedule know...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Featured in Can't-Miss Games This Season
The Phoenix Suns have plenty of reasons to tune in when they hit the court. Whether it be their collective team talent that has seen them play some of the best basketball across the league in the last two years, or individual talents that have propelled ticket sales and overall attention to Phoenix (including some sweet jerseys), the Suns offer plenty to either hardcore or average consumers of the NBA.
Comments / 0