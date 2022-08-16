ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Will Sixers Face for NBA’s New Rivals Week?

Lately, the NBA has been trying out new formats and giving basketball fans something new now and then. Over the last couple of seasons, the league has implemented the NBA Play-In tournament at the end of the year, causing the bottom two seeds to really earn their spot in the postseason. This year, ...
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
Suns Couldn't Have Asked for Better Season-Opening Draw

There couldn't have been a more perfectly plucked opponent for the Phoenix Suns to have played in their season opener. When the Suns take the court to begin the 2022-23 season, they'll do so in their home city of Phoenix on Oct. 19. Those who formulate the NBA schedule know...
Phoenix Suns Featured in Can't-Miss Games This Season

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of reasons to tune in when they hit the court. Whether it be their collective team talent that has seen them play some of the best basketball across the league in the last two years, or individual talents that have propelled ticket sales and overall attention to Phoenix (including some sweet jerseys), the Suns offer plenty to either hardcore or average consumers of the NBA.
