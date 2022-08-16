ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

IPS TAKE: Kevin Concepcion's Commitment

In this feature we discuss NC State landing a commitment from Charlotte (NC) Chambers standout athlete Kevin Concepcion and much more!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

COMMIT ALERT: Wolfpack Lands WR Kevin Concepcion

NC State just landed their 12th commitment for the class of 2023, and it is one of the biggest. Charlotte (NC) Chambers WR Kevin Concepcion‍ just committed to the Wolfpack over UNC. “NC State has been on me since the start, really,” Concepcion has said of the Pack. “Ever...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Cory Durden: "I'm Playing At A Higher Level"

NC State defensive lineman Cory Durden talks fall camp, the upcoming season, and much more with the media. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the Durden interview. Select quotes are below. “It's changed tremendously. Just the team, everything just changed for me. I feel like I'm playing at a...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

FALL CAMP PHOTOS: Quarterbacks

Here is a collection of photos of NC State's quarterbacks from a recent fall practice. NOTE: Click on each photo above to view and/or download a larger version.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy