Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School District Looking for Three New Members for Community Engagement Committee
Community Engagement Committee Members Needed. Superintendent of Dixon Schools Margo Empen say they are in need of three members of the community to be a part of the Community Engagement Committee. Empen said “We are making community engagement a top priority in our district’s vision, because a proactive and ongoing...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Looks at Riverfront Committee Recommendations of What is Needed Now and How Much it Will Cost
The work and vision of a Sterling Riverfront Park continues with the Sterling City Council. At the most recent meeting the council looked at the recommendations and estimated cost from the Riverfront Committee. These recommendations included setting of priorities, a master plan, grants and a quiet zone study. Other work...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council approves plans to raze Lorden building, overhaul Davis Park
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved plans to tear down the Lorden building in an effort to overhaul the downtown Davis Park. The 7-acre park at 320 S. Wyman St. is the only park that the city of Rockford owns. But city leaders say the Lorden building needs to be cleared out for the park to reach its full potential.
superhits935.com
Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal
The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Awarded 2.2 million as Part of the Rebuild Illinois Grant Program
There were several reasons for the upbeat mood at the most recent Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night. It was announced yesterday that Rock Falls was awarded 2.2 million dollars as part of the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. The state is handing out $106 million in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Council Learns Details of Solar Energy Project on Park District Land Soon to be Annexed Into the City
A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.
nrgmediadixon.com
The Bags for Brave Returns Saturday at a New Location
The 8th Annual “Bags for The Brave” event will return with a new location at Dixon VFW on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 10:00 am. The event, organized by Trinity Cares will donate proceeds to the Lee County Honor Flight Committee, which works with the Quad City Hub to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walls102.com
Peru approves over-budgeted construction costs for Schweickert Stadium
PERU – Peru officials approved a contractor for improvements to Schweickert Stadium, but they’ll have to figure out how to finance the over-budgeted quote. Finance Director Justin Miller says it’s all due to inflationary materials and delivery issues. City Engineer Eric Carls said the nearly $483,000 estimate is 15 to 20% over what they were anticipating but doesn’t see this any different than other projects in years past.
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
aroundptown.com
Tampico To Sell Excess Items
The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Health Department Getting a Rise in the Number of Bat Calls
The Lee County Health Department said recently they have had a spike in bat calls recently.. If you find a bat in your home and cannot rule out potential exposure, it should be sent in for rabies testing. For assistance with that, call Lee County Animal Control at 284-3833. If...
WIFR
New Tom and Jerry’s location to open in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park is expanding, with a new Tom and Jerry’s expected move into the area. For owner Bob Grottke, the decision to open this location is backed by years of planning. “I spent with my team a lot of time, looking at the car counts...
WIFR
Davis Junction granted $3 million to help spur economic development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Village Trustee William Luchsinger says he spotted Davis Junction’s potential for economic development more than a decade ago, when trustees bought a huge chunk of land near IL Route 72. What they didn’t know, however, was how they’d get the funding to actually develop it.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Historic Dixon Theatre Group Receives $1.2 Million Grant for Renovation
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Historic Dixon Theatre Group, Dixon, Illinois, to boost tourism by renovating the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre. The American Rescue Plan funds this grant. This grant will support improvements...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Comments / 0