Rock Falls Man Has Bond Increased After Extent of Victims Injuries are Revealed from Incident on August 6, Turns Himself In
Rock Falls Police say they arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagerman of Rock Falls on the charge of Aggravated Battery. The charge is in relation to an incident that occurred on Saturday August 6. Rock Falls say at that time they responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1...
Sterling Police Arrest Two for Retail Theft
The Sterling Police say they made two arrests Tuesday night at 4115 E. Linconlway. Officers say they brought into custody 55-year-old Debbie Rockwell and 28-year-old Kenneth Rockwell, both of Rock Falls. The two were charged with Retail Theft. Debbie Rockwell was charged with two counts of Retail Theft. Both were...
Dixon Man Facing Several Charges After Police Say Driver Fled the Scene of an Accident
Dixon Police report that 27-year-old Antonio D. Williams of Dixon was arrested on 400 block of West 8th Street on Monday August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Williams was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Disregard a Stop Sign, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Failure to Render Aid, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker says You Don’t Want to Miss This Years Cop on a Roof to Help Special Olympics
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker says, “Help us rally support for Special Olympics athletes within our community on Friday August 19th from 5am to noon during the annual Cop on a Rooftop event at Dunkin’ Donuts in Rock Falls.”. Deputies will be on the roof and meeting the...
Lee County Health Department Getting a Rise in the Number of Bat Calls
The Lee County Health Department said recently they have had a spike in bat calls recently.. If you find a bat in your home and cannot rule out potential exposure, it should be sent in for rabies testing. For assistance with that, call Lee County Animal Control at 284-3833. If...
Sublette Fire Department Receives Donation to Purchase Life Saving Device
The Sublette Fire Department says Thank you to the Family of Donna Vaessen for the generous $2,000 donation to be used towards the purchase of a Lucas CPR Device!. The Department say monetary gifts from their letter drive will be used towards this project, which costs nearly $18,000. This device...
Dixon School District Looking for Three New Members for Community Engagement Committee
Community Engagement Committee Members Needed. Superintendent of Dixon Schools Margo Empen say they are in need of three members of the community to be a part of the Community Engagement Committee. Empen said “We are making community engagement a top priority in our district’s vision, because a proactive and ongoing...
Rock Falls Awarded 2.2 million as Part of the Rebuild Illinois Grant Program
There were several reasons for the upbeat mood at the most recent Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night. It was announced yesterday that Rock Falls was awarded 2.2 million dollars as part of the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. The state is handing out $106 million in...
Dixon Park District Sets Hours and Pass Fees for New Facility
The Dixon Park District is getting close to opening The Facility, and have set their 2022 prices and hours. The grand opening kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 1312 Washington Ave. For a monthly pass, the cost is $20 for residents, $25 for Non-residents. A monthly family...
Dixon Moving Forward on $22 Million Bond Issuance to Pay Fire and Police Pensions
It seems every other Dixon City Council meeting the subject of Fire and Police Pensions come up. The part of the discussions centers on what the city can do to make the payments and reach the required 100% funded goal. Over the past couple of months, the city has been...
Every Bit Helps as Work Continues on Dixon Habitat Project
The Dixon Lioness Club presented Dixon Habitat for Humanity, Inc., with a check in the amount of $500 as a donation towards this year’s Habitat project. It was also reported that the First Baptist Church of Dixon provided the volunteer crew for Dixon Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, August 13. Dixon Habitat called them an enthusiastic crew working on Dixon Habitat’s 30th home.
Historic Dixon Theatre Group Receives $1.2 Million Grant for Renovation
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Historic Dixon Theatre Group, Dixon, Illinois, to boost tourism by renovating the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre. The American Rescue Plan funds this grant. This grant will support improvements...
Sterling Council Looks at Riverfront Committee Recommendations of What is Needed Now and How Much it Will Cost
The work and vision of a Sterling Riverfront Park continues with the Sterling City Council. At the most recent meeting the council looked at the recommendations and estimated cost from the Riverfront Committee. These recommendations included setting of priorities, a master plan, grants and a quiet zone study. Other work...
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
