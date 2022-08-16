ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Sterling Police Arrest Two for Retail Theft

The Sterling Police say they made two arrests Tuesday night at 4115 E. Linconlway. Officers say they brought into custody 55-year-old Debbie Rockwell and 28-year-old Kenneth Rockwell, both of Rock Falls. The two were charged with Retail Theft. Debbie Rockwell was charged with two counts of Retail Theft. Both were...
STERLING, IL
Dixon Man Facing Several Charges After Police Say Driver Fled the Scene of an Accident

Dixon Police report that 27-year-old Antonio D. Williams of Dixon was arrested on 400 block of West 8th Street on Monday August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Williams was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Disregard a Stop Sign, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Failure to Render Aid, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
DIXON, IL
Sublette Fire Department Receives Donation to Purchase Life Saving Device

The Sublette Fire Department says Thank you to the Family of Donna Vaessen for the generous $2,000 donation to be used towards the purchase of a Lucas CPR Device!. The Department say monetary gifts from their letter drive will be used towards this project, which costs nearly $18,000. This device...
SUBLETTE, IL
Dixon Park District Sets Hours and Pass Fees for New Facility

The Dixon Park District is getting close to opening The Facility, and have set their 2022 prices and hours. The grand opening kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 1312 Washington Ave. For a monthly pass, the cost is $20 for residents, $25 for Non-residents. A monthly family...
DIXON, IL
Every Bit Helps as Work Continues on Dixon Habitat Project

The Dixon Lioness Club presented Dixon Habitat for Humanity, Inc., with a check in the amount of $500 as a donation towards this year’s Habitat project. It was also reported that the First Baptist Church of Dixon provided the volunteer crew for Dixon Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, August 13. Dixon Habitat called them an enthusiastic crew working on Dixon Habitat’s 30th home.
DIXON, IL
Historic Dixon Theatre Group Receives $1.2 Million Grant for Renovation

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Historic Dixon Theatre Group, Dixon, Illinois, to boost tourism by renovating the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre. The American Rescue Plan funds this grant. This grant will support improvements...
DIXON, IL
