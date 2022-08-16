ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

The Bags for Brave Returns Saturday at a New Location

The 8th Annual “Bags for The Brave” event will return with a new location at Dixon VFW on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 10:00 am. The event, organized by Trinity Cares will donate proceeds to the Lee County Honor Flight Committee, which works with the Quad City Hub to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
