nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Health Department Getting a Rise in the Number of Bat Calls
The Lee County Health Department said recently they have had a spike in bat calls recently.. If you find a bat in your home and cannot rule out potential exposure, it should be sent in for rabies testing. For assistance with that, call Lee County Animal Control at 284-3833. If...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Looks at Riverfront Committee Recommendations of What is Needed Now and How Much it Will Cost
The work and vision of a Sterling Riverfront Park continues with the Sterling City Council. At the most recent meeting the council looked at the recommendations and estimated cost from the Riverfront Committee. These recommendations included setting of priorities, a master plan, grants and a quiet zone study. Other work...
nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Bags for Brave Returns Saturday at a New Location
The 8th Annual “Bags for The Brave” event will return with a new location at Dixon VFW on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 10:00 am. The event, organized by Trinity Cares will donate proceeds to the Lee County Honor Flight Committee, which works with the Quad City Hub to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
WIFR
$1.2M awarded to Historic Dixon Theatre group for building restoration
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds will support the performing arts in Dixon, Ill. The grant, awarded by The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), be used to renovate the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre at 114 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon- attracting touring groups, performers and economic revenue to the Sauk Valley.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School District Looking for Three New Members for Community Engagement Committee
Community Engagement Committee Members Needed. Superintendent of Dixon Schools Margo Empen say they are in need of three members of the community to be a part of the Community Engagement Committee. Empen said “We are making community engagement a top priority in our district’s vision, because a proactive and ongoing...
superhits935.com
Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal
The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
nrgmediadixon.com
Historic Dixon Theatre Group Receives $1.2 Million Grant for Renovation
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Historic Dixon Theatre Group, Dixon, Illinois, to boost tourism by renovating the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre. The American Rescue Plan funds this grant. This grant will support improvements...
WIFR
‘Broadband for All’ initiative to span several Northern Illinois counties
STATELINE - An initiative between several area counties will soon offer rural areas more reliable Wi-Fi for all residents across the stateline. Boone is one of at least four counties participating in the “Broadband for All Cohort” to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities. Pamela Lopez-Fettes with Growth Dimensions got the idea when she was approached by a local business several years ago.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
aroundptown.com
U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday
Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
100fmrockford.com
Dairy queen: Winnebago County Fair queen has shown cows since she was 1
PECATONICA — If you get the chance to meet this year’s Winnebago County Fair queen there’s an easy way to get on her good side. The pride and joy of this year’s queen Lila Sloan is a 3-year-old jersey heifer named Genevieve, one of her four dairy cows.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
starvedrock.media
Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
