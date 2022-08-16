Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins player clarifies team’s new offensive system. Here’s some of what to expect
Considering Mike McDaniel coached with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco the past five seasons, it’s no surprise that the Dolphins’ new coach took some of the 49ers’ offensive concepts.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Takeaways from Day 13 of Dolphins' training camp
After two practices outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the Miami Dolphins moved inside for the final practice of the week before their preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With head coach Mike McDaniel not revealing who’s going to play on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the...
Atlanta Falcons schedule: Summer slate continues against the Jets
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 2 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Aug. 22 @ Jets 8:00 PM
Yardbarker
Dolphins Camp 2022: Aug. 17 Practice Observations
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Wednesday as they continue to get ready for their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but more importantly continue their preparations for the regular season. The practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex took place in front of some guests, most notably...
Yardbarker
Watch: MIC'D UP | CHASE EDMONDS | MIAMI DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP 2022
Today's #MicdUp features Chase Edmonds, a cameo from the legend Dan Marino, and everyone except Raheem Mostert knowing Chase was on the mic today. Presented by Heineken.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward suffers ankle injury at practice
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave all of Steeler Nation a collective heart attack on Thursday when he was carted off the practice field. Heyward suffered an ankle injury and left with it iced. But thankfully it was largely a false alarm. Those in attendance noted that Heyward returned...
