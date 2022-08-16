Read full article on original website
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
CBS Austin
Greg Abbott is seven points ahead in race, in new poll from Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler
A new poll about the Texas governor's race is out, and it shows incumbent Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 percent. The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows Greg Abbott with 46 percent of the vote and Beto O’Rourke with 39 percent. Pollsters talked to nearly 1,400 registered voters...
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
newschannel6now.com
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Dallas Observer
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
KHOU
Texas Libertarians could impact the November election
More than 50% of Texas voters said Texas isn't headed in the right direction under Gov. Abbott. This is why Libertarians are trying to increase their recognition.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Comments / 4