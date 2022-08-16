ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

BUSD Projects $31M More Funds in Revised Budget

First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader. With a record $308 billion state budget signed June 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to invest more than ever in education, and Burbank Unified School District’s updated budget indicates that he delivered. Debbie Kukta, assistant superintendent of...
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local
California Government
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
outlooknewspapers.com

Council Ponders Direction on Food Delivery Fee Cap

First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council has requested additional information and legal opinions before making a decision on whether to continue a cap on third-party food delivery charges it instituted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various council...
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
outlooknewspapers.com

Council Revisits Handling of Public Comment

First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader. During the Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Nick Schultz requested the addition of an agenda item in the future to evaluate the public-comment procedure during council meetings. The discussion is scheduled to take place next month...
BURBANK, CA
Person
Ara Najarian
2urbangirls.com

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

How the nationwide teacher shortage impacts SoCal schools

Between the stress, financial burden and the added responsibilities from COVID-19, Nicole Fefferman was forced to step away as a teacher in Los Angeles. “We do too much with too little and for too little,” she said. “We just don’t have enough support and resources to make things right.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Marwaha Group Gains 1,500 More Stores

Marwaha Group Inc., based in Anaheim, has been contracted as a business development agent for almost 1,500 Subway restaurants to lead development, franchising and provide support. The additional stores bring the area developer’s current portfolio count to nearly 1,900 stores, including locations in Houston. “Subway is making many positive...
ANAHEIM, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SMUSD Board Sets Goals at Meeting

The San Marino School Board met at the Huntington Library on Monday, Aug. 1, to establish plans for the upcoming school year. The meeting was facilitated by a professional leadership consultant from the California School Boards Association, Sepideh Yeoh, and the board was able to decide on four main goals, which were discussed at the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
SAN MARINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Break
Politics
outlooknewspapers.com

Lo Makes Bid for City Council

Longtime community volunteer Calvin Lo has announced that he will be a candidate for a seat on the San Marino City Council at the Nov. 8 election. Lo joins Steven Jones and incumbent Gretchen Shepherd Romey on the ballot as the initial three candidates vying for the three open seats on the council.
SAN MARINO, CA
The Malibu Times

California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment

After a foreseen discussion, The California Coastal Commission (CCC) denied certification of the Land Use Plan Amendment No. LCP as submitted by the City of Malibu, stating it does not meet the requirements of and is not in conformity with the policies of Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act. The City of Malibu resides within […] The post California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Judge denies Costco TRO against petition signature gatherers

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Monday denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s request for a temporary restraining order against a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy