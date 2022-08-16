Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Projects $31M More Funds in Revised Budget
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader. With a record $308 billion state budget signed June 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to invest more than ever in education, and Burbank Unified School District’s updated budget indicates that he delivered. Debbie Kukta, assistant superintendent of...
2urbangirls.com
New affordable housing development for seniors breaks ground in city of Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. — Affordable housing developer Abode Communities and the City of Glendale broke ground today on the adaptive re-use of Harrower Village, a 40-home affordable senior housing multifamily building that is expected to open in late 2023. “Glendale is stronger when we can ensure housing for our most...
foxla.com
Glendale is most expensive city for renters
Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation.
LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants
The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian...
outlooknewspapers.com
Council Ponders Direction on Food Delivery Fee Cap
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council has requested additional information and legal opinions before making a decision on whether to continue a cap on third-party food delivery charges it instituted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various council...
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman continues to demonstrate he is mentally unfit for office
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections will take place in November with three of the incumbents slated to run for re-election. During the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16 one councilman continues to exhibit decreasing mental faculties when it is time for him to deliver his closing comments. Councilman George...
outlooknewspapers.com
Council Revisits Handling of Public Comment
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader. During the Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Nick Schultz requested the addition of an agenda item in the future to evaluate the public-comment procedure during council meetings. The discussion is scheduled to take place next month...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
nypressnews.com
How the nationwide teacher shortage impacts SoCal schools
Between the stress, financial burden and the added responsibilities from COVID-19, Nicole Fefferman was forced to step away as a teacher in Los Angeles. “We do too much with too little and for too little,” she said. “We just don’t have enough support and resources to make things right.”
foxla.com
More than 62% of Americans worried they can't pay rent: survey
LOS ANGELES - Do you get anxiety as the 1st of the month nears and you know rent will be due?. It turns out that more than 62% of Americans are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, according to a survey by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
Orange County Business Journal
Marwaha Group Gains 1,500 More Stores
Marwaha Group Inc., based in Anaheim, has been contracted as a business development agent for almost 1,500 Subway restaurants to lead development, franchising and provide support. The additional stores bring the area developer’s current portfolio count to nearly 1,900 stores, including locations in Houston. “Subway is making many positive...
outlooknewspapers.com
SMUSD Board Sets Goals at Meeting
The San Marino School Board met at the Huntington Library on Monday, Aug. 1, to establish plans for the upcoming school year. The meeting was facilitated by a professional leadership consultant from the California School Boards Association, Sepideh Yeoh, and the board was able to decide on four main goals, which were discussed at the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
Port of LA breaks 5th monthly cargo record of 2022, clears backlog
The Port of Los Angeles recorded its fifth monthly cargo record of the year in July and has made progress on clearing a backlog of ships as it grapples with the impact of Assembly Bill 5, port officials said Wednesday. The port processed 935,345 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — an...
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
outlooknewspapers.com
Lo Makes Bid for City Council
Longtime community volunteer Calvin Lo has announced that he will be a candidate for a seat on the San Marino City Council at the Nov. 8 election. Lo joins Steven Jones and incumbent Gretchen Shepherd Romey on the ballot as the initial three candidates vying for the three open seats on the council.
California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment
After a foreseen discussion, The California Coastal Commission (CCC) denied certification of the Land Use Plan Amendment No. LCP as submitted by the City of Malibu, stating it does not meet the requirements of and is not in conformity with the policies of Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act. The City of Malibu resides within […] The post California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Judge denies Costco TRO against petition signature gatherers
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Monday denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s request for a temporary restraining order against a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van...
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
