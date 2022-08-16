ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools

Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Denton selects its new police chief

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
DENTON, TX
grapevinetexas.gov

Grapevine Receives Largest Donation In History

Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton was a retired teacher from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) who lived in Grapevine for more than 62 years. Ms. Horton taught elementary school, art, physical education, science, and health, was a drill team sponsor, and a basketball coach. She was an educator in GCISD for 20 years - and had a love for travel and animals.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
ARLINGTON, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen

The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20

Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Omni expansion part of $2 billion in planned downtown development

FORT WORTH, Texas — An expansion of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is the latest in a long list of development projects in the city’s downtown. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented plans for the Omni’s expansion which had been paused shortly after approval in early 2020.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County

DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX

