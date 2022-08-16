Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools
Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
fox4news.com
Denton selects its new police chief
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
grapevinetexas.gov
Grapevine Receives Largest Donation In History
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton was a retired teacher from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) who lived in Grapevine for more than 62 years. Ms. Horton taught elementary school, art, physical education, science, and health, was a drill team sponsor, and a basketball coach. She was an educator in GCISD for 20 years - and had a love for travel and animals.
Old and new: Retro vinyl lounge in Denton is bringing the 1970s to North Texas
Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made a trip down to the Vinyl Lounge in Denton to spin some records in an atmosphere that is a throwback to the 1970s.
fwtx.com
Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh
Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
fwtx.com
Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen
The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Concept to Open in Arlington
Soy Cowboy will open in the planned Loews Arlington Hotel in 2024.
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20
Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Fort Worth Omni expansion part of $2 billion in planned downtown development
FORT WORTH, Texas — An expansion of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is the latest in a long list of development projects in the city’s downtown. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented plans for the Omni’s expansion which had been paused shortly after approval in early 2020.
KSAT 12
H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County
DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.
Houston Chronicle
A team of UT Southwestern neuroscience professors may have found the secret to living longer
DALLAS -- New research from the UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that not only what we eat, but also when we eat it, could play a role in how long we live. The idea that reducing the amount of calories you eat can extend your lifespan has been around for a while.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
