WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Ashtar from Roseys Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashtar, a 1-year-old petite Labrador mix is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. Ashtar’s caregivers describe him as having a high-energy level, but say he settles down very easily after a bit of exercise. Among some of Ashtar’s favorite activities are:. Going for a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday. The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums. The options...
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WITN
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case. Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since. Deputies say the 42-year-old man last...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Firefighters running 41 miles in 24 hours to benefit ACCESS of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, New Hanover County firefighters will test both physical and mental boundaries. “Our job is very physical but it’s a lot of mental too,” says Jason Sinclair with NHCFR. “Especially in a hurricane deployment or if we have to work all 24 hours it’s not just physical ability it’s a lot of mental.”
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
WMBF
Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September. The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road. Officials say...
What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC
With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
wcti12.com
Two young women pulled from water thanks to life rings and quick-thinking bystander
SOUTHPORT, Brunswick County — Two lives were saved on an eastern North Carolina beach last weekend, thanks to the efforts of a man on the beach and the life rings that were available nearby. Officials with the Southport Fire Department said two young women out for a swim began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event taking place this Saturday in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Police Department are inviting the public to join them this Saturday for a cup of coffee. Members of the department will be at the Starbucks at 3572 Leland Town Center Drive on August 20th. The event will take place from 9:00...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
