ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Ashtar from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashtar, a 1-year-old petite Labrador mix is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. Ashtar’s caregivers describe him as having a high-energy level, but say he settles down very easily after a bit of exercise. Among some of Ashtar’s favorite activities are:. Going for a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday. The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums. The options...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Woman located following missing person report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Pets & Animals
New Hanover County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
New Hanover County, NC
WITN

Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case. Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since. Deputies say the 42-year-old man last...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Pals#Pit Bull#Forever Home#Pal#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September. The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road. Officials say...
OAK ISLAND, NC
Axios Raleigh

What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC

With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Coffee With a Cop’ event taking place this Saturday in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Police Department are inviting the public to join them this Saturday for a cup of coffee. Members of the department will be at the Starbucks at 3572 Leland Town Center Drive on August 20th. The event will take place from 9:00...
LELAND, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WECT

Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
KURE BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy