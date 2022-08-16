Effective: 2022-08-20 22:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will once again pose a threat of flash flooding to recent burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO