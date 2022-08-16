Read full article on original website
Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend.
China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
Investors should buy the latest rally in stocks as cooling inflation means lower peak interest rates, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist says
Investors should buy into the stock rally after July's promising CPI report, JPMorgan's David Kelly said. The dip in inflation suggests high prices are starting to roll over and peak interest rates may be lower than the Fed thinks. "I would be fully invested in equities at this point because...
CoinDesk
Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years
The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
Credit Card Interest Rates Skyrocket While Credit Card Companies Rake in Profits — Is Tighter Regulation the Answer?
This year's aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have led to similar hikes in credit card interest rates, with the average credit card rate in the U.S. hitting 17.99% as of Aug. 17,...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
CNBC
A high-profile meeting in China may have tipped off which provinces will have highest growth
BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on six provinces to take the lead in supporting the country's growth after data for July showed a slowdown across the board. Retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment data released Monday missed analysts' expectations and marked a slowdown from June. It comes as China's economy registered growth of just 2.5% in the first half of the year.
Oil prices plunge after China's Central Bank cuts interest rates
CBS News' Tanya Rivero sits down with Axios business reporter Hope King to discuss what's driving the U.S. stock market and what China is doing to stave off an economic downturn.
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020. For months, federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges to comply with American listing rules. But on Friday, five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed,...
Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock market rally has room to run into year-end as growth stocks benefit from falling bond yields, JPMorgan says
The rally in growth stocks isn't over, and that should drive a continued stock market rally into year-end, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the key to growth stocks continuing to outperform is a decline in long-term bond yields. "We think that the tactical rebound in growth has some more...
The dollar's dominance is not part of a currency war and its strengthening is critical to lowering global inflation, Bank of America says
The dollar's massive gains against other currencies this year isn't part of a "currency war," Bank of America said. "The US is the epicenter of the global inflation problem," the bank said. Dollar dominance does have consequences though, and it's already lowered the global growth outlook. The dollar has risen...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
WSJ: Dynamic Bank in Malvern One of Many U.S. Banks Who Dove Into the Deep End of Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin.Image via iStock. Malvern-based Customers Bank was one of many smaller banks who jumped into the cryptocurrency pool—landing with a big splash last year—but are now dealing with the consequences of their plunge, writes David Benoit for the Wall Street Journal.
CoinDesk
US Fed Opens Pathway for Crypto Banks to Tap Central Banking System
The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it is publishing its final guidance for novel financial institutions to access its "master accounts," something these firms need to participate in the global payment system. Monday's announcement would seemingly move the U.S. central bank one step closer to possibly allowing Wyoming special purpose...
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
CNBC
Wall Street analysts are betting on another red-hot commodity rally before year-end
As of Friday, the UBS CMCI (Constant Maturity Commodity Index) had fallen by around 11% from its peak in early June, while performance in July was flat, but was still up 16% year-to-date. UBS maintains expectations for 15-20% returns across commodities over the next six to 12 months. Goldman therefore...
