ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years

The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Lower Ratings Start Point#Mexican
CNBC

A high-profile meeting in China may have tipped off which provinces will have highest growth

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on six provinces to take the lead in supporting the country's growth after data for July showed a slowdown across the board. Retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment data released Monday missed analysts' expectations and marked a slowdown from June. It comes as China's economy registered growth of just 2.5% in the first half of the year.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
CoinDesk

US Fed Opens Pathway for Crypto Banks to Tap Central Banking System

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it is publishing its final guidance for novel financial institutions to access its "master accounts," something these firms need to participate in the global payment system. Monday's announcement would seemingly move the U.S. central bank one step closer to possibly allowing Wyoming special purpose...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy