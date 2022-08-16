Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Japan Inflation Could Pile Pressure on Yen, BOJ
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Inflation figures from Japan, which could put the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy under even more intense scrutiny, and a smattering of Chinese earnings are the juiciest morsels for investors in Asia to get their teeth into on Friday.
Norway and New Zealand deliver latest big rate hikes
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian and New Zealand central banks this week both delivered yet more interest rate hikes and signalled further tightening is round the corner as policymakers globally race to get on top of runaway inflation.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs against the greenback on Monday due to dissappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the Chinese yuan weakened after a surprise cut in interest rates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Asian shares rise on optimism about US, China economies
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth. Benchmarks rose in morning trading in Japan, China and Australia, although shares dipped slightly in South Korea. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in Asia, worries about global inflation and China’s policies to curb infections. “Expectations of economic growth in China and the U.S. will likely remain key to gauging recession fears. China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy is still an important headwind for global growth,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.8% in morning trading to 29,101.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,109.50. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,521.84. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5% to 19,932.34, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,284.14.
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.
As Elon Musk Points To Japan 'Adult Diaper' Stats To Back His 'Population Collapse' Warning — Another Metric Worries Tokyo
Days after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated his warning about the plummeting population of Earth and pointed to the ratio of "adult diapers" to "baby diapers" in Japan as a cause of concern, another metric is now worrying the country's capital Tokyo. What Happened: Data from Tokyo now...
US News and World Report
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains U.S. crude stocks
HOUSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 1.5% after hitting a six-month low on Wednesday, as a steeper-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks outweighed concerns over rising Russian output and exports as well as recession fears.
China’s economy slows unexpectedly as Covid outbreaks and property crisis bite
China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets by cutting key lending rates to revive demand. July’s industrial output grew 3.8% from a year earlier, slightly down from 3.9% in...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
Investors should buy the latest rally in stocks as cooling inflation means lower peak interest rates, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist says
Investors should buy into the stock rally after July's promising CPI report, JPMorgan's David Kelly said. The dip in inflation suggests high prices are starting to roll over and peak interest rates may be lower than the Fed thinks. "I would be fully invested in equities at this point because...
Global stocks steady, U.S. Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Global equity markets were flat while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as recession worries persisted amid concern the Federal Reserve will continue its steep interest rate hikes despite nascent signs of a slowdown in inflation.
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets
European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.Sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UKMichael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe...
Asian markets mixed after Wall St gains on jobs data
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street rose as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul declined while Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices edged lower but stayed above $90 per barrel. Wall Street rebounded...
Comments / 0