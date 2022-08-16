Read full article on original website
Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant
The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
Lakers: Fans React to LeBron James' Record Breaking Max Extension
Lakers forward LeBron James seems set to play the rest of his career in LA sending the internet into a frenzy
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook has another curious Twitter ‘like’ regarding Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
Russell Westbrook continues to cause drama, whether it be on the court or on Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers star drew attention this week with another curious “like” on Twitter. Westbrook hit “like” on a tweet from a prominent Lakers fan page that read, “Lakers win a championship and what do they [do]? Blow up the entire team. Lakers need LeBron [James] to resign [sic] and what does Jeanie Buss do? Come out and say [Michael] Jordan is the GOAT.”
Yardbarker
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible."
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the NBA next year, and many believe that they will have a chance to win the 2023 NBA championship. They have a solid veteran roster with some players that have championship experience such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.
Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'
Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March
Former Thunder Russell Westbrook will make another return to OKC in the upcoming season.
'They still ain't the best team in LA': Stephen A. Smith takes aim at the Lakers... amid reports LeBron James is 'privately adamant' the team needs to trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Notorious ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith tried to lower expectations surrounding the Lakers Thursday, saying they're not even the best team in Los Angeles and that 'we need to pump our brakes' regarding the franchise. Smith's critique comes as LeBron James is reportedly putting pressure on the Lakers to improve...
5 must-watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers games in 2022-23 NBA schedule release
The NBA’s 2022-23 season schedule has officially been released. Fans lining up to watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the LA Clippers can start to plan for their trips to Crypto Dot Com Arena. Let’s not waste any time and jump right into my personal five must-watch games in the 2022-23 regular season. The LA […] The post 5 must-watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers games in 2022-23 NBA schedule release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Exclusive: Lakers Legend Believes Clippers Have Chance of Going to NBA Finals
Derek Fisher has high hopes for the LA Clippers
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Makes Buzzer-Beater Over James Harden At The Drew League
The late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made multiple visits to the Drew League, including attending their championship game in 2018, but that paled in comparison to when the five-time champion electrified on the court in 2011. With the NBA facing a 2011 lockout, summer basketball and pickup games...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Remains ‘Adamant’ On L.A. Trading For Nets’ Kyrie Irving
LeBron James extended his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, eliminating one of the uncertainties that loomed over the franchise this summer. James penned a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension — which could rise up to $111 million based on cap rises — tying him down to the Lakers for at least two more seasons. It includes a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, which is the first year his son, Bronny, could play in the NBA.
