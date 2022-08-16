ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Tampico To Sell Excess Items

The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
TAMPICO, IL
WIFR

15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Rock Falls, IL
Rochelle, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Davis Junction, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
WIFR

$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
ROCKFORD, IL
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility

According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday

Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Infrastructure#Urban Construction
977wmoi.com

Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage

The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
AMBOY, IL
superhits935.com

Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal

The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WIFR

New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy