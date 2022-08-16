Read full article on original website
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
Tampico To Sell Excess Items
The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday
Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd this week
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th “suspicious” fire this year, and the second this week. Crews were called to the 800 block of Fotis Drive shortly before midnight Thursday and found smoke and the remnants of burnt material. The fire had already been put out by occupants before firefighters […]
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
Ogle County officials approve only 1 solar garden proposal
The Ogle County board approved only 1 of 3 community solar garden proposals Tuesday evening when they met in monthly session. County officials approved the solar farm on 44 acres of land in the 12,500 block of West Montague Road. They rejected the proposal on 29 acres in the 13,000...
What is there to do in the Rockford area this weekend? Here are 10 ideas
ROCKFORD — Summer is winding down in the Rockford area, but there are still plenty of ways to have fun this weekend. You can check out an end-of-summer art show and live music event, see local talent on display at Levings Lake or fill your weekend at the Winnebago County Fair.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
