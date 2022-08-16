ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

WIFR

New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility

According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
DEKALB, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico To Sell Excess Items

The Village of Tampico Board agreed to sell window air conditioner units and other items related to heating and cooling at the Reagan Community Center at their Tuesday meeting. A new HVAC system was installed in the building earlier this year, which has made the items available. A blower unit...
TAMPICO, IL
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday

Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County

​The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
KANE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Park District Says Thank You and Farewell to an Old and Faithful Friend

When the Dixon Park Board meeting Wednesday night came to an end it was also time to say good-bye to an old and faithful friend. Wednesday night the board held their final meeting at the now closed park office at 804 Palmyra Street. The house was donated to the park district in 1972 and has been the office ever since. Come Monday the district will officially open its new office at the facility on the North Side of Dixon.
DIXON, IL
superhits935.com

Historic Dixon Theatre receiving upgrade

The Historic Dixon Theatre is getting an upgrade. A one-point-two-million-dollar federal grant will be used to renovate the 100-year-old theater in Dixon. The project is expected to create 75 jobs and attract touring groups, performers and economic revenue to the Sauk Valley area. Photo Credit WIFR.
DIXON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 16-17

OREGON — On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection with Mulford Road. After further investigation Shkeele Wiggins, 31, of Rockford, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Wiggins was also cited for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wiggins was released on an individual bond with a court date to appear.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount

CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
CAMANCHE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL

