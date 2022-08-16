When the Dixon Park Board meeting Wednesday night came to an end it was also time to say good-bye to an old and faithful friend. Wednesday night the board held their final meeting at the now closed park office at 804 Palmyra Street. The house was donated to the park district in 1972 and has been the office ever since. Come Monday the district will officially open its new office at the facility on the North Side of Dixon.

DIXON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO