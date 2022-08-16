Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca C
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization
A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
City of Lompoc invites public to weigh-in on plans for new housing units
Thursday evening, the City of Lompoc held its first Housing Element Workshop, where the public was invited to weigh in on plans to provide more living options for the community.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures
The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses
Lompoc City Council members discussed the cannabis use ordinance, regulation, and potential moratorium or cap during Tuesday night's meeting. The post Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO bans daytime watering amid collection of new drought restrictions
Here’s how residents, businesses and city facilities will be affected by the new rules.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council Considers Limits, Temporary Moratorium for Commercial Cannabis Licenses
After welcoming cannabis without limits and attracting dozens of businesses, the Lompoc City Council has taken a tentative step toward what one industry representative suggested should be “a strategic pause” for new permits. On Tuesday night, council members discussed the cannabis industry and a possible temporary moratorium, with...
City of Lompoc considering changes to cannabis ordinance
The City of Lompoc is considering changes to its cannabis ordinance. Some business owners say there are too many dispensaries for a city of about 45,000 people.
New housing developments planned in Santa Maria draw mixed reactions
Santa Maria city leaders tell KSBY they are working to transform the downtown scene, into a destination.
Eastern Progress
Cultivating cannabis will soon require conditional use permit in Santa Barbara County
Those who want to cultivate cannabis on land zoned Agriculture 2 in inland Santa Barbara County as well as outdoor cultivation in various industrial and manufacturing zones will be required to obtain a conditional use permit. New cultivators will no longer be able to operate with a simple land use...
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
New Times
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
Noozhawk
Hilton Santa Barbara Wants to Add 80 Rooms to Waterfront Hotel; Commission Questions Design
One of Santa Barbara's most iconic hotels is slated to get bigger. Fess Parker's hotel along the waterfront, at 633 W. Cabrillo Blvd., is a worldwide destination, a place for tourists, weddings, parties and events. Now, the company that runs the hotel, Hilton Santa Barbara, wants to add 80 rooms.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument
The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
Noozhawk
Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question
Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
kcbx.org
Serve Santa Maria: How the Hurricane Katrina response inspired a Central Coast nonprofit
A local nonprofit called Serve Santa Maria is helping the city gather volunteers for cleanup and paint projects, including one tomorrow that will take volunteers to city parks, elementary schools and more. Pastor Carl Neilsen founded Serve Santa Maria in 2009. He brought high school volunteers from his church to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment
Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center offering more community swim opportunities
More public swim opportunities will be available over the coming weeks at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Noozhawk
508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
