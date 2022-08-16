ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization

A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures

The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
LOMPOC, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument

The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question

Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment

Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
