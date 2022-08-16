Read full article on original website
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Epic International Showdown Between the U.S. Women’s National Team and England to Air on the FOX Broadcast Network
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, today announces the massive international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and England on Friday, Oct. 7 will air on FOX. The significant announcement was made by David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports.
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Manchester United this summer is with Borussia Dortmund
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of a Manchester United exit is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. His agent Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. Ronaldo is still intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer in order to play Champions League football. Although Manchester United continue to state the 37-year-old is not for sale, that stance is yet to be tested by a concrete offer. But sources at Old Trafford tell CBS Sports there is a growing feeling, at least within the football department, that allowing Ronaldo to leave is the best approach.
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Liverpool decided against signing £38m star who will join Premier League - Klopp may regret it
Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes is set to join Wolves for a club record €45m (£38m) fee, but Liverpool made the decision not to sign him earlier in the window. The midfielder has made 76 appearances in Portugal's Primeira Liga since moving over in 2019, scoring 7 goals. The...
Report: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Given The All Clear To Leave This Summer
Christian Pulisic has been told he is allowed to leave Chelsea this summer with Premier League and Serie A clubs lining up bids for the United States Captain.
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave the club on a loan deal, with co-owner Todd Boehly asking the English international not to push for a permanent transfer.
CBS Sports
Manchester City transfers: Acquiring Sergio Gomez shows Pep Guardiola's side can spend smart as well as big
Manchester City have remained busy in the summer transfer window, landing Spanish fullback Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on Tuesday. After making 49 appearances for the Belgian club last season, the left back joins Pep Guardiola's team and adds instant, proven depth behind Joao Cancelo. A Spain U-21 player, he's played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, Huesca and Anderlecht, but gets his big move to the Etihad in a deal worth €13 million, according to ESPN. After missing out on Marc Cucurella, with the defender joining Chelsea from Brighton, Pep Guardiola now gets another player he knows well, and it's another addition that opponents will need to be wary of.
FOX Sports
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues
Chelsea have been chasing the signature of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana for weeks now, and the centre half is getting restless.
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
BBC
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
Liverpool urged to make sensational move for £54m former Premier League star
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane this summer. The tricky winger tormented Premier League defences in his time with Manchester City, and after joining Bayern Munich in 2020, he has won two Bundesliga titles, a Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic linked with loan move to Newcastle United
USMNT star Christian Pulisic is the target of a potential loan move to Newcastle United, according to a report in The Athletic. Per the report, Pulisic, 23, is one of several targets Newcastle are looking at to bolster their attack between now and the end of the summer transfer window on Sept. 1. They have asked if he is available on loan, along with the likes of Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Man Utd transfer blow as defender Jurrien Timber signs contract extension with Erik ten Hag’s old club Ajax
MANCHESTER UNITED have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target. Manager Erik ten Hag has been chasing central defender Jurrien Timber - who he coached during his time at Ajax. But that move now seems to be completely off the table after the 21-year-old Dutchman...
