NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies At 81; Hollywood Star Rose After ‘Das Boot’ To Include Blockbusters ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Air Force One’ & ‘In The Line Of Fire’
Wolfgang Petersen, the German director whose films include The Perfect Storm, Air Force One and Das Boot, has died. He was 81. Petersen died peacefully Friday at his Brentwood residence from pancreatic cancer, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette. Wolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot (The Boat), was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he also was nominated for a BAFTA Award...
20 directors who hated their own movies, from Stanley Kubrick to David Fincher
There’s no denying that making a film is difficult.Not only does getting a story from script to screen cost millions (at least, those with well-known actors do), but it also requires both cast and crew to devote years to a singular project.Despite filmmaking being a labour of love, there are still occasions when a director – the person who arguably spends the most amount of time working on a film – can dislike the final results.The majority of cases stem from studio interference: when filmmakers have to make changes to their work due to creative differences with the financiers.Other common...
Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of ‘Das Boot,’ Dies at 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the German writer-director who surfaced in Hollywood following the triumph of his submarine masterpiece Das Boot to make the action blockbusters In the Line of Fire, Air Force One and The Perfect Storm, has died. He was 81. Petersen died Friday at his Brentwood home of pancreatic cancer, publicist Michelle Bega of Rogers & Cowan PMK told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89New Sarajevo Film Festival Director Jovan Marjanovic on Supporting Ukraine Without Banning Russian FilmsFilm Independent's Global Media Makers Program Unveils L.A. Residency Shorts Petersen will be remembered as one of cinema’s great craftsmen, a director who was...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Quentin Tarantino’s Hot Take On The Indiana Jones Franchise Has Fans Up In Arms Online
Quentin Tarantino appeared on the ReelBlend podcast and dropped a hot take about the Indiana Jones sequels.
Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’
John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
TechRadar
Star Trek: The Motion Picture sets a course for a 4K cinematic final frontier
Star Trek: The Motion Picture is unexpectedly being re-released in UK cinemas – and it's all down to the movie's forthcoming 4K Ultra HD (UHD) and Blu-ray release. The sci-fi movie, which earned three Academy Award nominations following its original December 1979 launch, will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK for a limited time starting Friday, August 19. Trekkies will be able to watch the film in all its meticulously remastered glory, then, very soon.
Academy unearths long-lost 'race films' in Black cinema exhibit
Long before Denzel Washington, Spike Lee or even Sidney Poitier, generations of pioneering and revolutionary Black US filmmakers played a key role in shaping early American cinema and dispelling pejorative stereotypes, a major new Hollywood exhibition argues. "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971," opening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sunday, charts key moments in Black film history that were either ignored by mainstream Hollywood studios and audiences in their day, or have been long forgotten.
