Lakewood, WA

cityoflakewood.us

Notice of Lakewood City Council Public Hearing on Tree Preservation Code Update

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for on the proposed Tree Preservation Code Update on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.
LAKEWOOD, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Korsmo Construction Hosting Trades and Career Fair This Week

Korsmo Construction is hosting its inaugural Trades and Career Fair tomorrow, Aug. 18, from 12-4 p.m. at Silas High School in Tacoma. The event, which is geared toward students and adult job seekers in Pierce County, is being put on collaboratively with R3 Community Services, the City of Tacoma, and Tacoma Public Schools' Career & Technical Education Department, with more than 50 organizations and employers attending.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia City Council looking at new rules for rental housing

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday approved the amendments to the city ordinance code on rental housing, including limits to move-in fees, rent increase notification, and pet damage deposit. The council members passed the OMC Chapter 5.82 Rental Housing Code amendments on its first reading. The proposed amendments will be...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?

Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August

Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
The Stranger

Slog PM: Bulletproof Vest Ad Downtown, Inflation Reduction Act Now a Law, Seattle Trees Enjoy Legal Win

This weekend was, no matter how you cut it, just plain nuts. Guns. Guns. Guns. People ducking, people crying, people bleeding. Nonstop. Can we expect more of this sort of thing as Seattle and the region combine weak gun laws with global warming (not to mention poverty)? The heat with the heat? And we are now heading into another miserable spell of 90-degree days. More hotheads. More brains fried. More nights when an argument almost immediately explodes into bullets everywhere. To make matters worse, I saw a digital advertisement for bulletproof vests on a building across the street from Nordstrom. That's where we are now. When will fall cool us, save us?
SEATTLE, WA

