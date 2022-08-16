Read full article on original website
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
cityoflakewood.us
Notice of Lakewood City Council Public Hearing on Tree Preservation Code Update
The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for on the proposed Tree Preservation Code Update on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.
southsoundbiz.com
Korsmo Construction Hosting Trades and Career Fair This Week
Korsmo Construction is hosting its inaugural Trades and Career Fair tomorrow, Aug. 18, from 12-4 p.m. at Silas High School in Tacoma. The event, which is geared toward students and adult job seekers in Pierce County, is being put on collaboratively with R3 Community Services, the City of Tacoma, and Tacoma Public Schools' Career & Technical Education Department, with more than 50 organizations and employers attending.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council looking at new rules for rental housing
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday approved the amendments to the city ordinance code on rental housing, including limits to move-in fees, rent increase notification, and pet damage deposit. The council members passed the OMC Chapter 5.82 Rental Housing Code amendments on its first reading. The proposed amendments will be...
Residents of Puyallup mobile home community slated for closure struggle to find affordable housing
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Rigo Berto said he first moved into his mobile home in 2019 on 27th Avenue SE in Puyallup, hoping to get a fresh start for his new family, but was shocked to learn that the land his home sits on would be sold just a few years later.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
KUOW
How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?
Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
Chronicle
New Cannabis Dispensary’s Location in Centralia Raising Concerns From Drug Rehabilitation Center
Centralia was set to see its second marijuana dispensary open, but the location at 1039 S. Gold St. might be in jeopardy due to a nearby mental health and drug rehabilitation center, CORE Health, which is located at 1126 S. Gold St. The Chronicle met with CORE Health CEO Frank...
Tri-City Herald
Lawsuit contends Redistricting Commission withheld public records to hide offensive texts
A lawsuit has been filed in Thurston County Superior Court alleging the Washington State Redistricting Commission violated the state’s Public Records Act. Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, filed the complaint on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the redistricting commission committed a series of violations and...
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
King County to recount state Senate race with candidates separated by just 65 votes
A mandatory recount will occur for the two Democrats vying for the second spot in the Washington state Senate race for the 47th District. Claudia Kauffman (D) and Satwinder Kaur (D) are only separated by 65 votes. Kauffman has 8,179 votes and Kaur has 8,114 votes as of Aug. 16, 2022.
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
The Suburban Times
Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August
Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bulletproof Vest Ad Downtown, Inflation Reduction Act Now a Law, Seattle Trees Enjoy Legal Win
This weekend was, no matter how you cut it, just plain nuts. Guns. Guns. Guns. People ducking, people crying, people bleeding. Nonstop. Can we expect more of this sort of thing as Seattle and the region combine weak gun laws with global warming (not to mention poverty)? The heat with the heat? And we are now heading into another miserable spell of 90-degree days. More hotheads. More brains fried. More nights when an argument almost immediately explodes into bullets everywhere. To make matters worse, I saw a digital advertisement for bulletproof vests on a building across the street from Nordstrom. That's where we are now. When will fall cool us, save us?
Central Kitsap School District sued by former student over rape
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — One of three former Kitsap County high school students raped in 2019 by a cheer coach has come forward to share his story and is suing the Central Kitsap School District for $5 million. The plaintiff is Issac G. Yates, and the cheer coach is...
