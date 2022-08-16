ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northside Methodist Senior Night vs Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Nights took on the Houston County Lions Thursday night in a battle that was the first for new Lions Head coach Jake Allen and the first AHSAA game for the Nights of the Northside. The game wouldn’t really get going until late in the first quarter. The […]
KRQE News 13

High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 high school football season officially kicked off in New Mexico on Thursday night, and plenty of metro teams were in on the action. In a class 6A matchup, Santa Fe made the trip down Albuquerque to battle West Mesa at Nusenda Community Stadium. It was the first game as head […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
247Sports

Cover3 Podcast bullish on Cougars in 2022

The Houston Cougars are in the peak part of their Fall Camp right now. Head coach Dana Holgorsen addressed the media on Tuesday and said himself that the next four practices are where players separate themselves in the difference of starting, playing and traveling this season. Holgorsen seemed very pleased...
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

Coronado looking to rebuild behind new coach Mike Pry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A once-proud program down on its luck has turned to an alumni to turn things around and take them back to prominence. Coronado, which went just 1-9 in 2021, hired Mike Pry from Pebble Hills in the offseason to oversee the T-Birds’ turnaround. Pry is a graduate of Coronado and […]
EL PASO, TX

