FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Improving your intentional-based exercising with weightliftingScott YonehiroBurbank, CA
Smashburger Bringing Back Popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich to 16 Stores in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Opening New Pizza Concept in Santa MonicaLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Volleyball Treks to LBSU for Exhibition Bout
MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's volleyball team, a team receiving votes in the AVCA coaches poll, will have the first test with a preseason bout against Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. TICKETS: https://gowav.es/3QXfgeQ. WATCH/FOLLOW: There is no live...
pepperdinewaves.com
CSUN (0-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Pepperdine (1-0-0, 0-0-0)
GOAL by PEPP Giammona, Carlee Assist by Watson, Trinity. There were no penalties in this game. Clock CSUN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PEPP Score Play. 01:12 Foul on Rubalcava, Yoshi. 03:57 Foul on Reynolds, Stevie. 04:28 Corner kick [04:28]. 05:58 Shot by PEPP Adams, Kelsey, out...
venturacollege.edu
Faces in the Crowd - August 2022
Highlighting the amazing Administration, Faculty, Classified Professionals, and Students that make up our pirate family. Jessica Janett Flores Esquibel (Student), Sandy Mason (Office Assistant for Civic Center and Administration Building) , Jesse Sluder (Director of Facilities, Maintenance & Operations), and Heather Aguailar (Faculty) Jessica Janett Flores Esquibel, Student. Name: Jessica...
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
spectrumnews1.com
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
In court, an L.A. County fire captain said he showed some photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
Ventura sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified
The remains of Navy Shipfitter 2nd Class Claude R. Garcia, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, were officially identified on May 12, 2022.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
theregistrysocal.com
Harbor Associates Purchases 188,906 SQFT Commercial Office Building in Agoura Hills for $19.3MM
Long Beach, CA — Harbor Associates in joint venture with Platform Ventures, LLC has acquired a 118,906-square-foot commercial office/R&D building in Agoura Hills, CA for $19.275 million. Harbor also announced the signing of A2 Biotherapeutics (“A2 Bio”) to a long-term, 75,994-square-foot lease at the building located at 30601 Agoura...
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
