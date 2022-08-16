Read full article on original website
Conroe ISD adapts to new legislation, library policies
New state legislation and policies from the Texas Education Agency are making their way into Conroe ISD campuses this school year, changing how and eventually what students will learn. Senate Bill 3, which went into effect Dec. 2, provides new guidelines for social studies curriculums and directs the TEA to...
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
Magnolia ISD receives A in Texas Education Agency accountability ratings for 2021-22
Statewide accountability ratings were released by The Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Statewide accountability ratings were released by The Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year. Magnolia ISD was given an A rating, scoring 91 out of 100 possible points, with...
Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA
Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships
State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
Budgeting for fiscal year 2023 starts with questions of inflation, tax appraisal protests
Budget workshops in The Woodlands Township will begin Aug. 22. (Courtesy Fotolia) Planning for fiscal year 2023 is proving challenging for The Woodlands-area governmental bodies amid rapid inflation and uncertainties about appraisal protests, according to area budget officials. In The Woodlands Township, officials were still collecting data in late July...
Harris County commissioners put $1.2B bond on November ballot in split 3-2 vote
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey voted against putting a $1.2 billion bond issue on the November ballot during a special court session on Aug. 18. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of Harris County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to place a $1.2 billion bond on...
Spring ISD improves district's overall accountability rating from C to B
Spring ISD campus principals, district employees, school board members and community members celebrate SISD's B accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year during an Aug. 15 event. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD improved its overall district accountability rating to a B—earning 81 out of...
Flood planning group awaits state water board approval for flood plan
The San Jacinto Regional Flood Planning Group unanimously approved a draft regional flood plan for 11 Houston-area counties in the San Jacinto River watershed. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Jacinto Regional Flood Planning Group unanimously approved a draft regional flood plan for 11 Houston-area counties in the San Jacinto...
Houston City Council approves placement of $478M in bonds on November ballot
The $478 million bond will be put on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) In a 16-1 vote, Houston City Council approved an ordinance during its Aug. 17 meeting that orders an election to be held Nov. 8 for Houstonians to vote on $478 million in public improvement bonds. District...
Houston teacher union raises alarm over charter school partnership proposal coming before HISD board
Christina Quintero, a parent of two Houston ISD students, speaks against a charter school partnership proposal at an Aug. 16 rally with her daughter, Tina, at her side. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Houston ISD board of trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 to consider a slate of...
Conroe ISD ramps up safety, security measures for upcoming school year
Conroe ISD officials are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as well as expanding mental health offerings for students and staff as the 2022-23 school year gets underway. CISD police Chief Matthew Blakelock said his department will fill eight vacancies and hire as many additional officers as it...
Tomball City Council approves economic incentives for counseling center, Della Casa Pasta expansion
Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development Corp. during an Aug. 15 meeting to grant funds to Clearhope Counseling & Wellness Center as well as Della Casa Pasta to support business expansions in the city. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development...
Houston Chronicle
Montgomery County proposes absorbing Woodlands Township's $10M law enforcement payroll
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners want sheriff’s office employees now dedicated to The Woodlands Township to be added to the county payroll, ending a longtime financial contract with the township. As part of that proposed change, the county is planning...
The Woodlands accepts HGAC mobility study
The Woodlands Township discussed an ongoing mobility study during an Aug. 18 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands board of directors accepted a mobility study from the Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 that has been ongoing since September 2020. The board accepted the...
See how Conroe ISD campuses performed in 2021-22 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency has released 2021-21 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released statewide accountability ratings of school districts for the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 15. Conroe ISD was given a ‘B’ rating, scoring an 89 out of 100 possible points. A...
Report: Magnolia ISD exceeding enrollment projections
Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia is seeing enrollment exceed projections for the 2022-23 school year as of Aug. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During an Aug. 8 meeting, Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia ISD saw its enrollment increase by 556 students already this year, which was before the first day of school Aug. 11. This was a 4.2% increase in enrollment.
Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn
Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
Harris County launches new website to document public safety investments
The website will track public safety investments for transparency and accountability, according to county officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County officials announced the launch of https://safeharris.com—a website to track county investments in public safety—at a news conference on Aug. 17. The site filters investments into four categories: community,...
See how each Humble ISD school fared in the 2021-22 A-F accountability system
Humble ISD received a B overall for the 2021-22 school year in the Texas Education Agency's A-F Accountability Ratings. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings for school districts across the state Aug. 15. Humble ISD received an B for the 2021-22 school year with 82...
