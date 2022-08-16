ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA

Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships

State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Budgeting for fiscal year 2023 starts with questions of inflation, tax appraisal protests

Budget workshops in The Woodlands Township will begin Aug. 22. (Courtesy Fotolia) Planning for fiscal year 2023 is proving challenging for The Woodlands-area governmental bodies amid rapid inflation and uncertainties about appraisal protests, according to area budget officials. In The Woodlands Township, officials were still collecting data in late July...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council approves economic incentives for counseling center, Della Casa Pasta expansion

Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development Corp. during an Aug. 15 meeting to grant funds to Clearhope Counseling & Wellness Center as well as Della Casa Pasta to support business expansions in the city. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands accepts HGAC mobility study

The Woodlands Township discussed an ongoing mobility study during an Aug. 18 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands board of directors accepted a mobility study from the Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 that has been ongoing since September 2020. The board accepted the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Report: Magnolia ISD exceeding enrollment projections

Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia is seeing enrollment exceed projections for the 2022-23 school year as of Aug. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During an Aug. 8 meeting, Deputy Superintendent Jason Bullock said Magnolia ISD saw its enrollment increase by 556 students already this year, which was before the first day of school Aug. 11. This was a 4.2% increase in enrollment.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn

Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
TOMBALL, TX
