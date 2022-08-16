ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms

Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles. Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweatshirts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweatshirts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweatshirts were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
APPAREL
disneytips.com

Multiple Accidents and Ride Malfunctions Reported at Disney Parks

Disney Guests have seen their fair share of ride breakdowns at Disney Parks. Recently, we’ve reported several incidents at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. This weekend, Disneyland Resort was the unfortunate star of the show when it comes to mishaps, with three reported incidents circulating on social media. Let’s take a look at what happened on some of their most popular attractions.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery

Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks

It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that we know Magic Key passes will be able to be renewed, it’s time to celebrate at the Disneyland Resort with a new popcorn bucket!. Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans

Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
TRAVEL

