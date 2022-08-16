Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
vegas24seven.com
Football F&B Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Extended at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Football Season Brings Food & Beverage Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Gets Extended During September at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Invites Guests To Simmer Down Sunday, Aug. 21
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Simmer Down Sundays; Image of the interior of Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO SIMMER DOWN SUNDAY, AUG. 21. Reggae Event to Feature Special Guest Performers. WHAT:. Emporium Arcade Bar Las...
Habit Burger Grill Will Increase Vegas Footprint with Rhodes Ranch Location, More to Follow
By our count, that's nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts sells out for first time in 70 years after opening Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Randy’s Donuts has been forced to change its operating hours after the eatery continues to sell out its first-ever Las Vegas location. Initially, Randy’s Donuts said the Las Vegas spot would be open 24 hours. However, in social media posts, Randy’s Donuts says it will now operate from 5:30 a.m. until it sells out.
After Incubating at Vegas Test Kitchen, Bodega Bagel is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar in Henderson
Bodega Bagel is the product of years of bagel-making by bagel legend Sonia El-Nawal
vegas24seven.com
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare
Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
jammin1057.com
New Concerts And Restaurants Coming To Vegas; See More
There’s no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can’t get enough of the buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive shows. But as much fun as those things are to do, everything gets old when you’ve done enough of it, and you’ll find yourself in the mood for a change of pace. Las Vegas is always changing, and has no shortage of new things coming soon for locals, regular visitors and those brand new the valley. Naturally, Vegas is getting new food options as well. Donut chain Randy Donuts has expanded to the area, bacon lovers can look forward to Bacon Nation, a 24-hour restaurant celebrating all things pig, and the newly opened Martha Stewart eatery The Bedford, which serves dinner only.
superhits1027.com
Top 7 U.S. Destinations Americans Are Traveling To This Fall
If you’re looking for adventure this fall, you may want to stick around in the U.S. According to website TravelOffPath.com, these seven U.S. locations will be popular with travelers this fall:. 7) Nashville, Tennessee. 6) Key West, Florida. 5) Lahaina, Hawaii. 4) Honolulu, Hawaii. 3) Orlando, Florida. 2) New...
vegas24seven.com
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road
Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
jammin1057.com
Eat Inside Of A Jungle In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is the quintessential hub for all things luxury hotels and casinos. They set the standard for hospitality in the nation being one of the top in providing exceptional service. The Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is no exception to being one of the most extravagant hotel and...
jammin1057.com
Spirit Halloween Opens In Las Vegas; See Inside
It’s that time of year again… No we are not talking about back-to-school season but even better than that. The bone-chilling spooky season of Halloween time is arriving early in Las Vegas and locals aren’t surprised. It may only be the middle of August but holiday seasons...
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Open at Rampart Casino
Spiedini Fiamma descends from Chef Gustav Mauler’s Spiedini Ristorante
kcrw.com
Vegas eats: Artistic noodles, every dumpling imaginable, and more
In Las Vegas, gone are the days of Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, $25 hotel rooms, and all-you-eat buffets. Eater’s Mona Holmes recently came back from a four-day visit and found the city to be “absolutely sprawling and diverse and … and a wonderful place to eat.”. “As...
1st look at Martha Stewart's menu at her 1st ever Las Vegas restaurant
Martha Stewart has officially unveiled her namesake martini and the locally sourced menu at her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford.
vegas24seven.com
Flavor Flav Finds Henderson Brunch Hotspot The Stove Flavorful this Sunday
FLAVOR FLAV FINDS HENDERSON BRUNCH HOTSPOT THE STOVE FLAVORFUL THIS SUNDAY AT BRUNCH. Flavor Flav poses at The Stove NV with server Lexi. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the clock-wearing rapper known as Flavor Flav was spotted at The Stove NV, the eclectic party brunch hotspot in Henderson. He arrived...
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides Gamble
Las Vegas has so much going on, but it’s definitely known best for its party and gambling scene. What you might not realize is that there are actually so many really neat things to see and do in Vegas that don’t require you to gamble or party if that’s not your thing.
