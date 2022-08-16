There’s no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can’t get enough of the buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive shows. But as much fun as those things are to do, everything gets old when you’ve done enough of it, and you’ll find yourself in the mood for a change of pace. Las Vegas is always changing, and has no shortage of new things coming soon for locals, regular visitors and those brand new the valley. Naturally, Vegas is getting new food options as well. Donut chain Randy Donuts has expanded to the area, bacon lovers can look forward to Bacon Nation, a 24-hour restaurant celebrating all things pig, and the newly opened Martha Stewart eatery The Bedford, which serves dinner only.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO