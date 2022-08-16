Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
winonapost.com
Tracing the history of the Latsch Island boathouses
Local artist Gina Favano has been archiving the early history of the Latsch Island boathouse community and will be giving a talk, showcasing some of the documentation from around the late 70s to the early 90s. This program will be held at the Winona County History Center on August 24 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 3rd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Dunn County man will spend 12 years behind bars for trafficking meth
A 42-year-old man from Downing will spend the next 12 years in prison for trafficking meth to Wisconsin.
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Minnesota Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online in recent years...
wwisradio.com
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
