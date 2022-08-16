ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A second death has been reported in connection with Monday morning’s house explosion in Wyatt. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries in the explosion at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, August 18. The Tennessee Medical Examiners Office...
WYATT, MO
Kait 8

Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Mississippi County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, MO
City
Wyatt, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
wish989.com

Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County

(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Coleman
westkentuckystar.com

Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit

A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman

A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Gas#Propane Tank#Gas Leak#Accident
Kait 8

Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

LaCenter man arrested after pursuit

A pursuit in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a LaCenter man Wednesday night. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Kevil. The driver, 62-year-old Joe Ed Scott of LaCenter, reportedly began passing other vehicles when the deputy attempted to stop him.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Meth bust nets six Paducah residents

An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy