Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Hubbard is counting down the days until he joins Keith Urban's 'Speed of Now World Tour'
As Tyler Hubbard readies to release his first EP as a solo artist on August 19, he’s also readying to promote it while hitting the road with one of his idols, Keith Urban
Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’
As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
Julian Lennon Was “Shocked” But “Actually Enjoyed” Paul McCartney’s Virtual John Lennon Duet at Glastonbury
At the start of his North American tour and at his headlining set at Glastonbury festival, Paul McCartney performed a “duet” with the late John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling.”. The virtual duet was made possible due to isolated vocals courtesy of Get Back director...
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Feature Travis Barker, Livestream on Paramount+
The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be livestreamed on Paramount+ according to Deadline. The performance will also be available to stream on demand upon its’ conclusion. Joel Gallen directs the event and Emer Patten produces.
EW.com
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob
Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
thebrag.com
‘Beauty and the Geek’ star says she’ll apply for ‘Love Island’ Australia
Beauty and the Geek Aimee Wooley appears to be enjoying her time in the spotlight; earlier this week she dominated headlines for pashing MAFS villain Dean Wells and has now told her followers she’ll apply for Love Island. During a Q&A session on Instagram, which seems to be all...
thebrag.com
Listen to Spacey Jane’s cover of a beloved Paramore song
Spacey Jane took time out of their busy touring schedule to share a cover of an iconic. song for Spotify Singles. The indie rockers took on ‘The Only Exception’, one of Hayley Williams and co.’s most beloved songs. The track featured on Paramore’s 2009 album Brand New Eyes and reached the Top 20 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Release New Song, “You’re Not Alone”
Grammy-nominated Allison Russell and Grammy Award-winning Brandi Carlile have released a new song together, “You’re Not Alone.”. The new track comes as the two talented songwriters and performers have continued to cement their friendship together via various public appearances, concerts, and more. The two have even shared a great deal of love and support on social media, praising one another.
As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert
We all know and love Tyler Childers, and of course, we’re all dying to hear constant new music from our favorite artists. But unfortunately, that sometimes… takes time. So, while we wait, we have to fill the void with new performances of those songs we know and love. One of my favorite YouTube series is NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. It’s how I discovered so many of favorite artists like Sturgill Simpson, Hozier, and Jason Isbell. But one of the best […] The post As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser
When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the new song “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The tune opens with a propulsive drum and bass part, before frontman Anthony Kiedis kicks in with a series of ya-ya-ya-yas to get the song officially started. As “Tippa My Tongue” settles in, it quickly becomes clear that all the classic Chili Peppers traits are here: Kiedis’ rap-rock delivery, Flea’s funky bass line, John Frusciante’s dynamic guitar sound and Chad Smith’s emphatic backbeat.
Coldplay and Natalia Imbruglia Honor Olivia Newton-John With 'Grease' Song Performance
Coldplay is currently on their Music of Spheres World Tour and they brought out surprise guests to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The singer/actress passed away on August 8, 2022, at the age of 73 due to an ongoing battle with breast cancer. The British pop-rock band played...
Comments / 0