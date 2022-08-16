ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’

The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Stone
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Jack White
Person
Courtney Barnett
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#New South#Armada Music#Rock Festival#Adelaide S Rymill#Australian#British#The Avalanches Tones
thebrag.com

Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob

Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Listen to Spacey Jane’s cover of a beloved Paramore song

Spacey Jane took time out of their busy touring schedule to share a cover of an iconic. song for Spotify Singles. The indie rockers took on ‘The Only Exception’, one of Hayley Williams and co.’s most beloved songs. The track featured on Paramore’s 2009 album Brand New Eyes and reached the Top 20 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Release New Song, “You’re Not Alone”

Grammy-nominated Allison Russell and Grammy Award-winning Brandi Carlile have released a new song together, “You’re Not Alone.”. The new track comes as the two talented songwriters and performers have continued to cement their friendship together via various public appearances, concerts, and more. The two have even shared a great deal of love and support on social media, praising one another.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert

We all know and love Tyler Childers, and of course, we’re all dying to hear constant new music from our favorite artists. But unfortunately, that sometimes… takes time. So, while we wait, we have to fill the void with new performances of those songs we know and love. One of my favorite YouTube series is NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. It’s how I discovered so many of favorite artists like Sturgill Simpson, Hozier, and Jason Isbell. But one of the best […] The post As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser

When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the new song “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The tune opens with a propulsive drum and bass part, before frontman Anthony Kiedis kicks in with a series of ya-ya-ya-yas to get the song officially started. As “Tippa My Tongue” settles in, it quickly becomes clear that all the classic Chili Peppers traits are here: Kiedis’ rap-rock delivery, Flea’s funky bass line, John Frusciante’s dynamic guitar sound and Chad Smith’s emphatic backbeat.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy