wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events
While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
UPMATTERS
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
CBS 58
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Thirty-five-year-old Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he's charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested on suspicion of thefts in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on the suspicion of thefts in Vernon County. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have arrested 33-year-old David Meboe of Muscoda, Wis. on suspicion of several retail thefts occurring in the Village of La Farge and Ontario since Aug. 15.
West Salem homicide suspect held on $10,000 cash
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is being held behind bars on $10,000 cash.
Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op
LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT...
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
wizmnews.com
Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail
A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
nbc15.com
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
La Crosse County jail inmate attempts suicide
According to Sheriff Jeff Wolf, early Sunday morning a correctional officer found the inmate unresponsive. Jail staff and a nurse started live-saving measures before the inmate was transported to a local hospital and admitted for advanced care.
A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder
The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
Car hauler catches fire, closes West Salem I-90 exit ramp
An exit ramp on Interstate-90 was blocked off earlier Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler.
