Elkader, IA

pdccourier.com

Homeschool families share experiences

Clayton County homeschool families include, back row from left: Tate, "River" and Dean Schultz; Marianne Moore and her children, Isaak, Naomi, Temperance, Gideon and Abby; Eleanor, Daisy, Holly and Audrey Dickson, and Aiyana, Audra and Rowan Janes. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Howard Co. business damaged due to fire

CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
CRESCO, IA
superhits106.com

Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare

A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

Man, 67, arrested for homicide of 83-year-old man in northeast Iowa

LANSING, Iowa - A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the death of 83-year-old Daniel Lundy in northeast Iowa. Lundy was found deceased on May 9 and a death investigation was initiated. That led to the arrest of Andrew Karvel, 67, on Aug. 17. Court documents state Karvel strangled Lundy...
LANSING, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Elkader, IA
pdccourier.com

Council hears comments on food truck ordinance

At the regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8, the Guttenberg city council heard concerns about food trucks, lowered the age for golf cart operators, and heard an update from the Community Vitality Advisory Committee. Mayor Fred Schaub led council members Mandy Ludovissy, Austin Greve, Jane Parker, Steve Bahls and Michelle...
GUTTENBERG, IA
kwayradio.com

Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License

An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
OELWEIN, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in death of man in Lansing

Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
NEW ALBIN, IA
103.3 WJOD

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash

Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
MARION, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence

Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver injured in Bremer County crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218. Investigators say that at approximately 4:49 pm, a driver of a semi on the southbound lanes lost control of his vehicle. The semi, which was carrying a large piece of equipment, went into the meidan and rolled over.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
pdccourier.com

One fatality in Friday fire

One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."
GUTTENBERG, IA

