Markets

digg.com

Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off

The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
digg.com

Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
MARKETS
digg.com

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
digg.com

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?.
MARKETS
digg.com

Airports With The Largest Price Increases In 2022, Ranked

Airline prices haven't seen a rapid rise, but key airports have gotten costlier. Some estimates say airline fares have risen by 26 percent and jet fuel prices have doubled over the past year. SmartAsset crunched numbers from the 100 busiest airports to see how costs at each location have changed since 2021.
GAS PRICE
digg.com

Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
MARKETS
digg.com

With Drivechain, Bitcoin Will Make Altcoins Obsolete

Drivechain, a proposed soft fork via BIPs 300 and 301, could introduce a portfolio of sidechains to Bitcoin and replicate any altcoin use case.
MARKETS

