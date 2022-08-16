Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off
The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
digg.com
Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin
Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
digg.com
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
digg.com
Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not
Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization
Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
digg.com
Airports With The Largest Price Increases In 2022, Ranked
Airline prices haven't seen a rapid rise, but key airports have gotten costlier. Some estimates say airline fares have risen by 26 percent and jet fuel prices have doubled over the past year. SmartAsset crunched numbers from the 100 busiest airports to see how costs at each location have changed since 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats to Help Supplement Income in Retirement
These industry-leading companies have long-term growth prospects and growing dividends.
digg.com
Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance
Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
digg.com
With Drivechain, Bitcoin Will Make Altcoins Obsolete
Drivechain, a proposed soft fork via BIPs 300 and 301, could introduce a portfolio of sidechains to Bitcoin and replicate any altcoin use case. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Comments / 0