Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
A massive pasta festival is coming to London this weekend
Craft beer festivals. Hot sauce festivals. Chocolate festivals. Eel Week (maybe). We love a quirky food and drink-themed blowout here in London. But until now, we’ve been deprived of one very crucial food-themed celebration: a pasta festival. But now Italian heavyweight Emilia’s Crafted Pasta has taken on the mighty...
Time Out Global
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
Time Out Global
Shake Shack celebrates Mid-Autumn Fest with mooncake-inspired treats
Giving Mid-Autumn Festival a flavourful twist this year, Shake Shack gets creative with two mooncake-inspired treats for sweet tooths to enjoy this holiday. Inspired by traditional mooncakes, the Lava Custard Shake ($48) sees a combination of whipped cream, pomelo and grapefruit – two fruits which symbolise 'reunion' in Chinese culture – and lava custard blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with crispy mooncake bits for that all-important crunch.
Time Out Global
Leo Pavilion
Following a devastating fire that damaged the Pt Leo Restaurant earlier in the year, Pt Leo Estate has just opened its doors. The winery is now home to Pt Leo Pavilion, a temporary dining space that will stand in until the relaunch of their main restaurant. Though it’s a temporary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing back its gorgeous, after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds in November. Lightscape, which is a one-mile, illuminated trail of art from local and international artists, hits BBG starting November 16 and will once again feature the iconic Winter Cathedral and a larger Fire Garden—all set to over a million lights, color, and music. Food concessions along the trail will offer seasonal treats like s’mores and spiked hot chocolate for adults. “The largest and most extravagant, artistic winter lights exhibition in NYC history, this distinctly Brooklyn-flavored celebration encourages everyone to find happiness and beauty, and create festive, fun gatherings with friends and family, at the darkest time of the year,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO. “We hope residents and visitors from around the region will make Lightscape at BBG an annual tradition.”
Time Out Global
The Australian premiere of West End mega hit 'Beauty and the Beast' is coming to Sydney
It’s a tale as old as time, but the Australian premiere of Disney Theatrical’s Broadway blockbuster Beauty and the Beast is getting a thoroughly modern makeover ahead of its debut at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in June 2023. Securing the first Australian showing of this new production continues Sydney’s winning streak of bagging the premiere seasons of major international shows, including first Down Under outings of Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, Disney’s smash-hit stage adaptation of Frozen and most recently, the massively popular Moulin Rouge.
Time Out Global
A massive month-long Halloween experience is opening just outside NYC
If you’ve ever wanted to step inside Disney’s 1998 movie Halloweentown, which is set in a magical town filled with friendly pumpkin people, ghosts, ghouls and witches and thousands of glowing pumpkins, you’ll finally have your chance this fall. From September 30 to October 31, Los Angeles’...
Time Out Global
The Avocado Show
In Alan Bennett's memoirs, he talks about his mother's first encounter with the avocado in the '50s. Perplexed by this greengrocers' novelty, she dishes it up as an offputtingly slimy dessert. Since then, the avocado has gone seriously mainstream. It's become a superfood, a symbol to bash feckless millennials with, a crocodile-skinned icon whose image decks out pin badges and board games. And now, just as its celebrity status starts to sour (it is a water-hungry ecological nightmare, after all) it's got a new spiritual home: the chicly monomaniacal restaurant The Avocado Show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Discover the best bar snacks at Time Out Market Montréal
With the best chefs in the city under one roof, and the non-stop nightlife (think: six bars serving wine, beer, sodas, cocktails—and mocktails—inspired by Montréal’s master mixologists), there are so many reasons to visit Time Out Market Montréal (signature Milk Bar milkshakes and cult coffee included).
Comments / 0