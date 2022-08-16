The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing back its gorgeous, after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds in November. Lightscape, which is a one-mile, illuminated trail of art from local and international artists, hits BBG starting November 16 and will once again feature the iconic Winter Cathedral and a larger Fire Garden—all set to over a million lights, color, and music. Food concessions along the trail will offer seasonal treats like s’mores and spiked hot chocolate for adults. “The largest and most extravagant, artistic winter lights exhibition in NYC history, this distinctly Brooklyn-flavored celebration encourages everyone to find happiness and beauty, and create festive, fun gatherings with friends and family, at the darkest time of the year,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO. “We hope residents and visitors from around the region will make Lightscape at BBG an annual tradition.”

