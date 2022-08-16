ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas – Our truck rumbles down a dirt road, kicking stones and swirling clouds of dust in our wake. Illinois Natural History Survey senior plant ecologist Brenda Molano-Flores, INHS researcher Janice Coons and I drive at a snail’s pace to avoid deep gullies created by flash flooding, a defining feature of this region’s bluffs and valleys. The carved sandstone and flow of silt downhill exposes crumbling rock and fossilized oyster beds, a snapshot into the primeval ocean that was once underfoot. We finally reach the end of the road, halted by a locked iron gate. We look at each other and sigh. “Guess we’re walking from here,” I say.

