August 19 Illinois History Minute
It’s August 19th. And on this day in 1975, President Gerald Ford visited Pekin for the dedication of a new congressional research center named for his old colleague, the late Everett Dirksen. Dirksen, a Pekin native and fellow Republican, had been the Senate minority leader, while Ford held the same post in the House. Their joint news conferences to promote the GOP’s views were nicknamed the Ev and Jerry Show.
217 Today: Long COVID patients join a chronic illness community seeking answers
Illinois Republicans get their day in the sun Thursday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says lawmakers have not reached a consensus on the bills they would propose in a possible special legislative session. A conservative Christian group held a meeting in Decatur Tuesday,...
Searching the Texas brushland for a rare, temperamental plant
ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas – Our truck rumbles down a dirt road, kicking stones and swirling clouds of dust in our wake. Illinois Natural History Survey senior plant ecologist Brenda Molano-Flores, INHS researcher Janice Coons and I drive at a snail’s pace to avoid deep gullies created by flash flooding, a defining feature of this region’s bluffs and valleys. The carved sandstone and flow of silt downhill exposes crumbling rock and fossilized oyster beds, a snapshot into the primeval ocean that was once underfoot. We finally reach the end of the road, halted by a locked iron gate. We look at each other and sigh. “Guess we’re walking from here,” I say.
