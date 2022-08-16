ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
illinois.edu

August 19 Illinois History Minute

It’s August 19th. And on this day in 1975, President Gerald Ford visited Pekin for the dedication of a new congressional research center named for his old colleague, the late Everett Dirksen. Dirksen, a Pekin native and fellow Republican, had been the Senate minority leader, while Ford held the same post in the House. Their joint news conferences to promote the GOP’s views were nicknamed the Ev and Jerry Show.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

Searching the Texas brushland for a rare, temperamental plant

ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas – Our truck rumbles down a dirt road, kicking stones and swirling clouds of dust in our wake. Illinois Natural History Survey senior plant ecologist Brenda Molano-Flores, INHS researcher Janice Coons and I drive at a snail’s pace to avoid deep gullies created by flash flooding, a defining feature of this region’s bluffs and valleys. The carved sandstone and flow of silt downhill exposes crumbling rock and fossilized oyster beds, a snapshot into the primeval ocean that was once underfoot. We finally reach the end of the road, halted by a locked iron gate. We look at each other and sigh. “Guess we’re walking from here,” I say.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy