Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
A chunk of metal fell from the sky over Maine and almost hit a police officer, officials say. They think it was from a passing plane.
Maine's public safety department said the metal likely came from a plane flying an international route, and that the FAA is investigating.
Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm
Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety. The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.On Monday, Miller was charged with...
PHOTO: Fishermen Catch Rare Blue Lobster in Maine, Will Keep it in Restaurant Tank
Blue lobsters are incredibly rare. Obviously, as noted by the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster, their primary color is red. This past weekend, on Thursday, a father and son fishing duo caught an extremely rare blue lobster. It’s noted that the chances of the catch are incredibly slim. The family now proudly displays the crustacean in a tank at their family restaurant. They plan to release the lobster back into the wild within a week or so.
‘River Dave’ moves from New Hampshire, finds new home in Maine
River Dave has found a new home. David Lidstone, 82, a hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down in August 2021 after he spent nearly three decades on the property, is moving to Maine, according to The Associated Press. Lidstone was charged with trespassing in January after...
The Creemee Is the Ultimate Taste of Vermont Summer
Ice cream kingpins Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have brought international ice cream fame to Vermont, the second-least-populated state in the U.S. They’ve slapped “Vermont’s Finest” on pints of Ben & Jerry’s before sending them around the world. But, as popular as Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey may be from Spain to Malaysia, they aren’t the frozen treats that green-blooded Vermonters crave during the state’s brief summer season. Ben & Jerry’s only has four scoop shops in the state, counting the brand’s world headquarters — fewer than the New York City metro area.
Judge Delays ‘Complex’ Case of Vermont Man Accused of Murdering Mother on Fishing Trip and Killing Grandfather to Inherit Fortune
A federal judge in Vermont has agreed to push back a trial date for a man accused of murdering his mother “on the high seas” and shooting his grandfather to death as part of a financially motivated series of frauds that spanned the New England states. Nathan Carman...
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
