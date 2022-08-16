ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NH

Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm

Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety. The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.On Monday, Miller was charged with...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Fishermen Catch Rare Blue Lobster in Maine, Will Keep it in Restaurant Tank

Blue lobsters are incredibly rare. Obviously, as noted by the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster, their primary color is red. This past weekend, on Thursday, a father and son fishing duo caught an extremely rare blue lobster. It’s noted that the chances of the catch are incredibly slim. The family now proudly displays the crustacean in a tank at their family restaurant. They plan to release the lobster back into the wild within a week or so.
Eater

The Creemee Is the Ultimate Taste of Vermont Summer

Ice cream kingpins Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have brought international ice cream fame to Vermont, the second-least-populated state in the U.S. They’ve slapped “Vermont’s Finest” on pints of Ben & Jerry’s before sending them around the world. But, as popular as Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey may be from Spain to Malaysia, they aren’t the frozen treats that green-blooded Vermonters crave during the state’s brief summer season. Ben & Jerry’s only has four scoop shops in the state, counting the brand’s world headquarters — fewer than the New York City metro area.
Seacoast Current

A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
