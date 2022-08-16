Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WRAL
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
Disney On Ice comes to Fayetteville, advanced tickets available
Advanced tickets are now on sale for Disney On Ice in Fayetteville.
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Pup Is Not Impressed With Anyone At The Doggy Daycare
If you ever cross West Street in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, you could see a dog unlike any other enjoying the neighborhood’s amenities in its own special manner. Pogo is a completely different girl and is not interested in jumping or playing with other dogs at this leash-free dog daycare as the other cheerful dogs normally are.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land
Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
nsjonline.com
NC State Fair advance tickets on sale
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 – 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance. “Buying in advance can save you up to 45% off prices compared to buying when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
raleighmag.com
Who Ya Gonna Call?
After hearing past reports of unusual experiences at Logan’s Garden Shop, The Ghost Guild, a nonprofit org composed of “professional, dependable and committed individuals with a love for history, science and the unexplained,” figured now would be the perfect time to investigate the historical building (!). Logan’s...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
cbs17
Family gives strong message to killers of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd after funeral
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and the law enforcement community gathered on Friday to remember and honor the life of slain Wake County deputy, Ned Byrd. Outside Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh, hundreds of those in law enforcement agencies lined up in the parking lot to pay their respects.
Rocky Mount woman turning 106 shares experience overcoming Great Depression, segregation
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The oldest woman in Rocky Mount is about to turn 106. Pauline Lawrence overcame the Great Depression, segregation and a family legacy of suffering to build her family from the ground up — giving them a world of opportunities she could never reach. Lawrence...
cbs17
Saggy mattresses to formal complaints: Apex man in dispute with Mattress Warehouse
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man is frustrated with a local mattress seller who he claims is avoiding dealing with his complaints. After a year of trying to resolve the issue himself, he turned to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia for answers. Brad Langer now has had...
Comments / 1