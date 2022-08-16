ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debate: Ann Arbor to Traverse City passenger rail feasibility

(The Center Square) – Two prominent Michigan economists, a county zoning administrator, and a nonprofit program manager scrutinized the details of a proposed Ann Arbor to Traverse City passenger rail system for The Center Square. The feasibility of the A2TC project was discussed in separate conversations with University of...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
Heading Home from Traverse City

Friday, I started the day with another fresh peach and some blackberries I picked myself, yummy. My wife wanted a pasty and headed into town with step-granddaughter, Maya – who knew where to get one. I walked down to the water (East Bay) with a book to read, but spent much of the time watching the weather and the boats. You can see a couple showers in the distance. Gayle and Maya caught a pretty healthy shower in the city, while I had nothing more than a sprinkle.
Property Watch: Check Out Paradise Ranch Near Traverse City

If you’ve been searching for property near Traverse City, check out Paradise Ranch, a new residential development located just north of Kingsley. Multiple lots (2 to 5 acres) are still for sale, with beautiful hardwoods and rolling hills. The site is cleared and ready to build with a privately...
Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
