Celebrities

Narcity

Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)

Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
extratv

Harry Styles Stops Concert So Fan Can Propose — Watch!

We always knew Harry Styles was a hopeless romantic, and that proved to be true as he stopped his concert in Portugal this week to help a fan propose to his girlfriend. Styles handed a microphone to a man in the crowd, who began serenading his soon-to-be fiancée with Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Soon enough, everyone was singing along.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Wants All of the Focus' on Jennifer Lopez for Their Upcoming 3-Day Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t done celebrating their wedding. After marrying in Las Vegas in July, they are heading to Georgia for a three-day extravaganza with family and friends. Calling it an “intimate celebration for family and friends,” a Page Six source outlined that the event will kick-off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue on Sunday. Affleck is reportedly staying fairly low-key about their second wedding because he wants “all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” Yep, the day is “going to be all about J.Lo.” That means...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.

