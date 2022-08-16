Read full article on original website
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Olivia Wilde Wins Custody Battle Against Jason Sudeikis As Harry Styles Affair Rumors Rage
As reported this week by multiple outlets, a judge just granted Olivia Wilde her request to dismiss her ex Jason Sudeikis‘ custody petition. According to court docs obtained by People Magazine, a judge sided with Wilde, 38, last month, and this...
Narcity
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
Harry Styles Stops Concert So Fan Can Propose — Watch!
We always knew Harry Styles was a hopeless romantic, and that proved to be true as he stopped his concert in Portugal this week to help a fan propose to his girlfriend. Styles handed a microphone to a man in the crowd, who began serenading his soon-to-be fiancée with Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Soon enough, everyone was singing along.
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Queen Rania welcomes son’s fiancée to family: ‘My third daughter’
Queen Rania of Jordan is gaining a new daughter! The mom of four took to her Instagram on Thursday to welcome her son Crown Prince Hussein’s fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif, to the family. Sharing a photo of herself with her future daughter-in-law, the Queen penned, “Excited to...
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Wants All of the Focus' on Jennifer Lopez for Their Upcoming 3-Day Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t done celebrating their wedding. After marrying in Las Vegas in July, they are heading to Georgia for a three-day extravaganza with family and friends. Calling it an “intimate celebration for family and friends,” a Page Six source outlined that the event will kick-off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue on Sunday. Affleck is reportedly staying fairly low-key about their second wedding because he wants “all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” Yep, the day is “going to be all about J.Lo.” That means...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
AOL Corp
The Cambridges and Sussexes Will Be Living Just 5 Minutes Apart in September But Have "No Plans" to Meet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading back to the United Kingdom in September to attend a couple events, and naturally everyone wants to know if they'll be hanging out with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Answer: doesn't sound like it. Despite the fact that they'll be neighbors. The Sun...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Give Up Dream To Prioritize Kids, But They May Make One Major Adjustment
A royal expert claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton gave up on their dream to live in London to prioritize their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family is about to move to Windsor so that they can be near the children's school in Berkshire.
Jessica Alba Just Chopped Her Hair—Fans Are Calling It Her Most ‘Youthful’ Look
Jessica Alba has had yet another hair change-up, as she has just chopped her hair into a drastic and super-short cropped ‘do! And we think the new chin-length brunette bob just might just be our favorite one yet – which is saying something as s...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Supports Britney Spears On Instagram After Kevin Federline Feud
Britney Spears has been weathering attacks on her parenting from her ex, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Her old friend, Jennifer Lopez, sent a message of support to Spears on Instagram Stories after Spears quoted the Marry Me actress. “Stay [strong],” Lopez...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
