Cincinnati, OH

Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
BBC

The nine-year-old boy who fled war-torn Cyprus for London

A family who fled Cyprus after the second Turkish invasion in August 1974 have shared how they rebuilt their lives after arriving as refugees in London. Baz Bedrossian was nine years old when he and his family had to flee their home, leaving all their belongings behind at their home in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Person
Simona Halep
The Independent

Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning

Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday.  "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said. 
WORLD
#Western Southern Open#Men S Singles Round#Rr
ESPN

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
FIFA
The Associated Press

3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants arrived Thursday at Kythera, the third in just under two days to make it to the southern island that isn’t on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union. Greece’s coast guard said 67 people had been on board the sailing catamaran that arrived in a harbor on Kythera’s western coast, and that all had disembarked themselves. Their nationalities and where they had set sail from weren’t immediately known. In all, 237 migrants arrived on the island between the early hours of Wednesday and around mid-day Thursday. Of the two other sailboats that reached the island Wednesday, the first ran aground on the island’s southern coast with 97 people on board — 93 from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan, authorities said. The passengers made it to shore themselves, and no one was reported injured or missing. The coast guard said Thursday that the boat had set sail from the Cesme area in Turkey and the group included 55 children. The three Turkish nationals on board, ages 30, 29 and 17, were arrested as suspected migrant-smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
Vogue Magazine

Queen Letizia of Spain Slips Into a New Royal Summer Shoe

Even royals need a vacation! Today, Queen Letizia of Spain was spotted doing some sightseeing while walking through Palma de Mallorca, Spain with her whole family in tow—including her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, and their two teenage daughters, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain. Queen Letizia—who always has a polished sense of style, no matter the occasion—certainly did off-duty style right. She slipped into a new royal summer shoe—hint: It’s a Kate Middleton favorite, too—and she even found the perfect shorts for the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Twenty of England's 43 Tests from next summer will be against Australia or India – but only three are against World Test Championship leaders South Africa

Twenty of England’s 43 Tests between next summer and early 2027 will be against Australia and India — but only three against South Africa, the current leaders of the World Test Championship. With Australia and India also scheduled to play a pair of five-match series against each other,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
The Independent

Cameron Norrie sails into Western and Southern Open quarter-finals to face Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open with a dominant win over American wild card Ben Shelton.The British ninth seed was untouchable in the first set, dominating his 229th ranked opponent’s service game to take the set to love.Although Shelton was able to hold serve twice in the second set, he was ultimately no match for Norrie’s all-around game.Norrie wrapped up the 6-0 6-2 result in just 58 minutes to book a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.The 19-year-old eclipsed Marin Cilic in three sets in the third round and could overtake Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev for the second spot in the ATP rankings with victory in Cincinnati. Read More Cincinnati Open: Rafel Nadal says he 'didn't play his best match' after lossMilestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting socialAndy Murray reveals ‘big concern’ ahead of US Open
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), EMSC said. Its epicentre was 15 km south-west of Chinandega. (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing...
ENVIRONMENT

