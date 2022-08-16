Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
At least 29 people have fallen ill from the E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, and that number is likely an undercount, the CDC says. The source of the outbreak has not been found yet.
State officials are urging Michigan residents to be cautious with food safety as they investigate an increase in E. coli cases in three counties.
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week.
Health officials are working to figure out the source an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in Ohio and Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. According to the...
MDHHS and MDARD say 98 cases of E. coli have been reported in August so far across Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland Counties. Health officials are advising extra caution.
ClickOnDetroit.com
When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother. “Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.
Detroit News
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
foodpoisonjournal.com
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. FDOH-Escambia urges residents to take precautions against infection and illness by avoiding eating raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish or exposing open wounds to seawater and estuarine water. Vibrio vulnificus...
Great Lakes Now
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
muskegonchannel.com
This is no cause for alarm. This is not a reason to think that anything more is happening than information is being provided for those who’d like it. It’s been a few months since we’ve visited with Public Health Director Kathy Moore and while the COVID numbers are ticking up, again…it’s more of a reminder than any sort of urgent message. Where are the numbers now? What is COVID like compared to two years ago? How is Public Health still working to inform and help? What can be expected from the Fall and Winter and an update on the 1 Monkeypox case in the county and that those who are at the highest risk for Monkeypox can get a vaccine here is they would like one.
parentherald.com
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
WANE-TV
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WILX-TV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Normally, for Dog Days, we feature a pet that's available for adoption that day. However, today is a little different. This morning, Katie Timber of the SPCA of SW Michigan, brought us this cutie named Gardenia:. Gardenia is not available for adoption. However, Katie is asking those who can help...
