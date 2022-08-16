ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oakland Press

E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County

Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
