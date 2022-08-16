This is no cause for alarm. This is not a reason to think that anything more is happening than information is being provided for those who’d like it. It’s been a few months since we’ve visited with Public Health Director Kathy Moore and while the COVID numbers are ticking up, again…it’s more of a reminder than any sort of urgent message. Where are the numbers now? What is COVID like compared to two years ago? How is Public Health still working to inform and help? What can be expected from the Fall and Winter and an update on the 1 Monkeypox case in the county and that those who are at the highest risk for Monkeypox can get a vaccine here is they would like one.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO