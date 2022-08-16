Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Last day of heat wave for Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s just one more hot day left in the most recent heat wave for the Portland metro area. It’s a very warm and cloudy Thursday morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. After a blazing hot day Wednesday, clouds inhibited the area from cooling down much overnight. Temperatures are starting off well into the 70s for many, and it will turn out to be another hot day. Expect a bit more humidity as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the south. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s.
Channel 6000
Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
kptv.com
First responders share river safety tips ahead of hot days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The fire boat crew at Portland Fire & Rescue Station 21 says each week, they average one call per day during the summer, with most of those calls coming in weekends when the banks of the Willamette and Columbia are full of people. Harbor Master Sean...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms Sunflower Festival
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - An annual summer celebration is in bloom in Tualatin, and Joe V. checked out all the fun at Lee Farms this morning. The 2022 Lee Farms Sunflower Festival will be taking place August 19 through September 4, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
kptv.com
Condor chicks prepare for takeoff at the Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dozen flappy condor chicks are getting their wings this month at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. According to a statement from the zoo, as their fluffy down turns to strong, sturdy wing feathers — a process known as fledging — the young birds have started to take short flights outside.
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
kptv.com
Air quality advisory issued for Portland-Vancouver due to smog
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An air quality advisory has been issued for the Portland-Vancouver metro area by The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency on Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. In a statement, DEQ and SWCAA said they expect ozone pollution...
Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns
CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
portlandobserver.com
Inferno Ravages the Roseway Theater
Just before 6:00am on Saturday morning of Aug. 6, 2022, Portland firefighters were summoned to a three-alarm fire at the nearly decade-old Roseway Theater on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Although the smokejumpers were eventually able to defeat the blaze, the impact it has left on the building has caused uncertainty due its appearance. Damages range from interior havoc on the floors to an extensive flawed roof of the treasured theater. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and unknown at the time. Despite the damages caused by the flames, neighbors of the popular theater remain hopeful.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
kptv.com
2 people hurt in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane. Police told FOX 12 that one man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and another victim was being treated at the scene.
