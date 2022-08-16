ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month

U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market. Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000

The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
biztoc.com

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Housing Starts#Housing Projects#U S Economy#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve#Fwdbonds#Reuters
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Washington Examiner

Existing home sales plunge to lowest level in more than two years

Sales of existing homes have fallen for a sixth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. Existing-home sales tumbled by 5.9% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors released Thursday. Sales were down a hefty 20.2% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

The Housing Recession

The cracks in the nation's housing market continue to grow. Yesterday, the government reported that U.S. homebuilding sank to its lowest level in over a year, with housing starts plunging 9.6% as higher construction costs continue to weigh on builders. Earlier this week, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)...
REAL ESTATE
srnnews.com

Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Petrol prices set to fall as oil drops back below Ukraine invasion level

Motorists may finally have some good news of sorts after oil prices fell back below the levels seen when Russia invaded Ukraine.Brent Crude slipped on Tuesday, dropping 0.8 per cent to $94.21 (£78), while the North American benchmark price, West Texas Intermediate fell 0.4 per cent to $88.98 (£74).Drivers have faced record prices at the pumps in recent weeks after the war in Ukraine sparked fears about global oil supplies and caused Western governments to retaliate with sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest producer of crude.Oil prices have fallen by more than a third from their peak in March but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy