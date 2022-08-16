Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month
U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market. Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the...
Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000
The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
biztoc.com
Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
Oil prices drop by $5 to lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine – as it happened
Live coverage of business, economics and markets as Chinese economy shows signs of slowdown and Institute for Fiscal Studies warns on maintaining similar level of energy bills support
Benzinga
Housing Starts Plunged, But Home Depot Turned In A Record Quarter: How The Home Improvement Retailer Is Defying Housing Market Trends
New home construction in the U.S. fell last month to the lowest levels not seen since the beginning of 2021, but Home Depot Inc HD shares are surging Tuesday on the back of record numbers. Here's a look at how the home improvement retailer managed to beat expectations amid continued...
UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year, Nationwide says
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Existing home sales plunge to lowest level in more than two years
Sales of existing homes have fallen for a sixth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. Existing-home sales tumbled by 5.9% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors released Thursday. Sales were down a hefty 20.2% from a year ago.
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.
Investopedia
The Housing Recession
The cracks in the nation's housing market continue to grow. Yesterday, the government reported that U.S. homebuilding sank to its lowest level in over a year, with housing starts plunging 9.6% as higher construction costs continue to weigh on builders. Earlier this week, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)...
srnnews.com
Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank’s...
U.S. Jobless Claims And Existing Home Sales Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after Target Corporation TGT reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at...
Petrol prices set to fall as oil drops back below Ukraine invasion level
Motorists may finally have some good news of sorts after oil prices fell back below the levels seen when Russia invaded Ukraine.Brent Crude slipped on Tuesday, dropping 0.8 per cent to $94.21 (£78), while the North American benchmark price, West Texas Intermediate fell 0.4 per cent to $88.98 (£74).Drivers have faced record prices at the pumps in recent weeks after the war in Ukraine sparked fears about global oil supplies and caused Western governments to retaliate with sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest producer of crude.Oil prices have fallen by more than a third from their peak in March but...
U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
