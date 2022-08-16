Read full article on original website
Jesus Oros
2d ago
Abbot for Gov. keep sending them illegals out of here and we voters will send Francis packing out of Texas after the election
Reply(4)
43
WarchiefANU
2d ago
I'm a Proud Texan born and raised in the Lone Star State. The (DSA) Democratic Socialist are taking the entire country in the wrong direction.
Reply(6)
34
Guest
1d ago
Really?!? I don’t think so. All our probs are caused by Biden and Abbott is doing the best he an to mitigate it. Beto would make it worse
Reply
25
Related
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
CBS Austin
Greg Abbott is seven points ahead in race, in new poll from Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler
A new poll about the Texas governor's race is out, and it shows incumbent Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 percent. The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows Greg Abbott with 46 percent of the vote and Beto O’Rourke with 39 percent. Pollsters talked to nearly 1,400 registered voters...
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
tpr.org
Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
newschannel6now.com
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
KRGV
False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers
"False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll from UT Tyler shows Abbott leading against O'Rourke, Texans' thoughts on gun control, abortion
TYLER, Texas — A recently released poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading against challenger Beto O'Rourke along with Texans' thoughts on gun control and the overturn of Roe v. Wade. According to the poll, Abbott has a 7% lead over O'Rourke...
Dallas Observer
With Midterms Nearing, Elections Administrators in Texas and Elsewhere Face Threats, Harassment
In November, Texans across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. But as state and national races heat up, election administrators in Texas and elsewhere are facing harassment,...
Kosoul Chanthakoummane's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the fatal stabbing of a real estate agent.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
Dallas Observer
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
Comments / 97